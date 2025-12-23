EastEnders spoilers for next week: War breaks out between Max and Cindy as vengeful Harry targets Ravi

It’s the clash of the titans as Max Branning and Cindy Beale cross swords in EastEnders spoilers for next week. Finally coming face-to-face for the first time, Max and Cindy’s grudge threatens to derail baby Jimmy’s christening.

After causing (yet another) scene, Max tries to build bridges with Oscar and Lauren, but it’s clear that they’ve had enough with their dad. And, as the hotly-anticipated Max Branning flashforward episode airs, the Brannings’ future is revealed.

Meanwhile, a vengeful Harry targets Ravi, and Nigel takes a shine to Honey.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week below.

Lauren and Jack try to defuse a volatile situation (Credit: BBC)

1. Max is given the cold shoulder in EastEnders spoilers

Following the events of Christmas, the Beales and the Branning try to move forward. As they plan Jimmy’s christening, Lauren and Peter try to navigate the first meeting of Max and Cindy.

After deciding to uninvite Max, Lauren has second thoughts when he buys Jimmy a thoughtful gift. Warming to her dad, she re-invites him to the christening, against Peter’s wishes.

Cindy refuses to go if Max will be there but, after Jack drops another Max-shaped bombshell, it’s not long before he’s uninvited again anyway.

Max crashes Jimmy’s christening (Credit: BBC)

2. Max disobeys his family in EastEnders spoilers

Ignoring Lauren’s warning, Max decides to attend the christening anyway. As the congregation gather at the jaw, all involved reel in shock as Max comes sauntering through the doors.

Coming face-to-face at last, a brutal confrontation ensues between Max and Cindy.

What has Max done now?

Max tries to make things right with Oscar (Credit: BBC)

3. Max tries to make amends

After the christening, Oscar attempts to give Max a pep talk to right his wrongs. However, moody Max isn’t in the mood for advice, and heads to Harry’s Barn to drown his sorrows.

At Harry’s Barn, another resident attempts to guide Max, but he snaps back and upsets them in the process. Having watched the entire sorry affair, Nicola delivers Max some home truths about his behaviour, and he heads out into the night in an attempt to right his wrongs.

Later, Max asks Oscar for help to set up a secret meeting with Lauren in The Vic, which he reluctantly accepts.

Lauren fumes at her dad for his actions, and for using Oscar to get her to meet him.

Harry’s back! (Credit: BBC)

4. Harry plots his revenge against Ravi in EastEnders spoilers

Harry arrives home much to the delight of Gina, but is heartbroken when he tells her that he needs to put their relationship on hold. No, he’s more interested in revenge on Ravi, who has also returned to Walford.

Kojo’s happy to see Harry back in town, but isn’t happy to hear about his plans for revenge. Later, Harry tries to convince Barney to move back home, but his brother makes it clear that he’s perfectly happy staying at Zack’s.

On the Square, Harry bumps into Ravi, where he vents his frustration and anger.

Phil accidentally sets Harry on a terrible path (Credit: BBC)

5. Harry’s on the warpath

Afterwards, Harry starts work back at The Arches. Seeing how Harry’s still struggling, Phil gives Harry some words of advice.

However, Harry misconstrues what Phil has said, taking it as confirmation that he should seek revenge. Later, Nicola is shocked when she sees Harry about to jump Ravi from behind.

Will Harry go through with his attack on Ravi?

Confused Nigel mistakes Honey for another (Credit: BBC)

6. Nigel takes a shine to Honey

As Phil and Julie look at care homes, Honey and Billy look after Nigel. However, Nigel mistakes Honey for Julie – and attempts to flirt with her while a bemused Billy looks on.

What does the future hold for Max? (Credit: BBC)

7. Max’s New Year flashforward

On New Year’s Day, a shocking flashforward catches up with Max Branning exactly one year later, on January 1, 2027. As Max as his family become embroiled in a shocking turn of events, the Branning patriarch takes centre stage.

But what has happened? And what does this mean for Max and his family?

