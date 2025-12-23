Early EastEnders release airs shock returns as Nigel takes a trip down memory lane

WARNING: The below article is full of spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer already, but has yet to premiere on terrestrial television – as Nigel shares an emotional reunion with several faces from his past.

Ailing Nigel is visited by a number of ghosts from Christmas past in tonight’s EastEnders (December 23) as his dementia picks up pace. Reunited with Pat Evans as the credits rolled on last night’s episode, Nigel struggles to decipher between past and present when the soap continues.

Nigel’s trip down memory lane includes a reunion with Barry Evans too. But who else is returning to EastEnders tonight?

Young Phil and Grant are back (Credit: BBC)

The surprises continue as EastEnders resumes tonight

As EastEnders continues tonight, a confused Nigel joins Pat in conversation, before participating in a karaoke singalong with Barry. As he talks to Barry, Nigel struggles to remember what he’s done with the Christmas present he bought for Debbie, his first wife.

He then notices a young Phil and Grant, roughhousing nearby. Viewers will recall Daniel Delaney and Teddy Jay played the warring brothers in this year’s Phil Mitchell flashback, when he too suffered a mental health crisis.

But there’s another major surprise to come for poor Nigel… yes, Debbie is also there!

Actress Nicola Duffett played Nigel’s wife, Debbie (Credit: BBC)

Debbie returns for Nigel in EastEnders tonight

Making his way across the floor, Nigel falls into the arms of his late wife Debbie. The pair share a tender dance as he struggles to recall what he’s done with her Christmas gift.

It’s then that he snaps back to reality, and finds himself face-to-face with Julie. Growing confused, Nigel becomes aggressive, and angrily corners Julie.

Phil enters and attempts to defuse the situation, but Nigel lashes out at him too. Nigel then locks himself in The Vic, alone, as his pain and confusion intensifies.

Returning to the community centre for the keys to The Vic, Phil kicks everyone out, before coming to a heartbreaking realisation. Meanwhile, Julie lets herself back into The Vic, where she manages to talk Nigel down before receiving his Christmas gift – a locket with a message inside, just for her.

After the events of the day, Phil returns home. He admits to Julie that she’s right, and Nigel needs help. He then breaks the news to an understanding Nigel that he and Julie need help with his care.

