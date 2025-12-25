EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow: What happens next after the explosive events of Christmas Day

What a Christmas that was in EastEnders spoilers! Following the dramatic events of tonight’s episode (Thursday, December 25), the police arrive to investigate the shocking goings-on and dramatic developments of the soap’s double bill.

The police’s arrival comes after Kat and Zoe were faced with a terrifying situation at The Vic, while a slighted Max Branning wrought chaos at the dinner table with the Beales and Brannings.

Meanwhile, with this Christmas looking as though it might be Nigel’s last as he knows it, he puts a plan into action to make it an extra special one.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow in full below.

1. The police arrive on Albert Square in EastEnders spoilers

After tonight’s game-changing episode, those caught up in the chaos are left reeling from what’s happened. With many secrets come to the fore and several questions still unanswered, those affected struggle to find a way forward.

Will anything ever be the same again on Albert Square?

2. The aftermath is revealed in EastEnders spoilers

As the Slaters struggle to deal with the fallout from recent revelations, the Beale and the Branning clan also react in the aftermath of Max’s bad behaviour.

Can Max make things right with his children? And what do the events of Christmas mean for Zoe and her future on Albert Square?

3. Nigel’s making plans

The Mitchell family settle down to enjoy a family together. With Phil and Julie planning to put him into a care home after the events of the week, Nigel’s at the centre of their celebrations.

Aware that his dementia symptoms are dramatically escalating, Nigel puts preparations in place to make his Christmas – perhaps his last on Albert Square – a truly special one.

But what does Nigel have planned?

