EastEnders: Is Nugget dead? His fate revealed after he’s attacked by Ravi

Nugget Gulati found himself fighting for his life in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, January 8) after being attacked by a confused and drugged-up Ravi…. but is he dead? Targeted by Nicola and Harry in a vicious revenge attack, Ravi suffered a series of intense hallucinations tonight… with dire consequences for his son.

Escaping from The Arches, Ravi was tormented by visions of his own evil dad, Nish, who pursued him through the streets of Walford. And, as Ravi lashed out at this menacing apparition, poor Nugget was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

What has Ravi done? Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight… and what happens next.

Nish appeared as Ravi’s torment continued (Credit: BBC)

Ravi attacked Nugget as his hallucinations continued

As helpless Ravi’s screamed in torment, he was visited by hallucinations of his late father, who continued to punish him from beyond the grave. Escaping from the pit, Ravi managed to stagger out of The Arches, onto the street outside.

Meanwhile, as the family continued their search, Nugget arrived at The Arches. Nicola managed to divert his path, taking him over to McClunky’s where she went on to remind Nugget of all the evil his father had committed over the last few months.

In response, Nugget stormed outside, where Ravi was wandering the streets of Walford. Drugged up, and taunted by the ghost of Nish, he was in a bad state.

And, as his torment went on, Ravi grew violent and lashed out. Bad news for Nugget, who’d found his dad, and found himself on the receiving end of Ravi’s violent rage. Will Nugget pull through?

Will Nugget survive? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for next week: Is Nugget dead?

As the story continues next week, a confused Ravi regains consciousness in the street. Once he gets back home, Priya tells him about Nugget.

Guilty Ravi confesses to attacking his son, leaving Priya shaken. Later, when the police demand to speak to Priya about Nugget, Ravi panics.

Will she reveal that Ravi was responsible?

