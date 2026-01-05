As Jean’s behaviour sparks concern, new EastEnders fan theory hints at Anthony’s ‘real’ killer

Jean Slater’s behaviour sparked concern in EastEnders tonight (Monday, January 5), as her obsession with unmasking Anthony’s killer grew to alarming new levels. As Kat launched her own search for the guilty party, Jean flew down a dark path, accusing Jasmine of killing Anthony… and then upsetting his grieving family.

As the episode ended, Kat set off to Spain in pursuit of Chrissie, leaving Anthony to look after Jean. However, it soon became clear that not all is well with Jean.

Jean’s determined to unmask Anthony’s killer (Credit: BBC)

Jean worried Alfie

As the soap continued tonight, Jean had made it her mission to find Anthony’s killer. As Kat set off in search of Chrissie’s old cellmate, Doreen, Jean returned to The Queen Vic, where she was shocked to see Jasmine… supposedly returning to the scene of the crime.

After confronting Jasmine with her suspicions, Jean attended a meeting with her doctor, where Alfie shared his concerns about her well-being.

Meanwhile, Kat had learned that Chrissie had fled back to Spain, and planned to chase her down, in spite of her worries about Jean and the family. Still, Alfie assured her that he had a handle of things, and Kat left Walford… unaware of Jean’s continued spiral.

A frantic Jean arrived at the Truemans’, where she issued Yolande a warning about Jasmine. Yolande was duly horrified by Jean’s over-the-top, frantic behaviour, and begged her to leave.

Outside, growing even more upset in the aftermath of her outburst, Jean once again broke down.

Is Jean Anthony’s killer? (Credit: BBC)

New EastEnders fan theory suggests that Jean killed Anthony

In the wake of tonight’s episode, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on all that had gone down. And some wondered whether Jean might be guilty of killing Anthony herself…

“I have this strong feeling it was Jean,” wrote one fan on Reddit. “Maybe Jean came up stairs, she saw Zoe on the floor and wacked Anthony. She might not even remember. And if she doesn’t remember, she is obsessing over it because her conscious mind is trying to remember.”

“Wait…you might be onto something here,” commented another user in response.

Did Jean kill Anthony?

