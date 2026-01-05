Early EastEnders release issues update on ‘fan favourite’ character as the search for Chrissie continues

WARNING: The below article is full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already streaming on BBC iPlayer, but has not yet premiered on terrestrial television – as the search for Chrissie continues.

EastEnders issued an update on an old fan favourite today (Monday, January 5) as Kat Slater continued in her search for missing Chrissie Watts. With Zoe facing jail time for Anthony’s murder, Kat is out to clear her daughter’s name by finding Chrissie.

In doing so, she tracked down Chrissie’s old cellmate, pumping her for answers on the Walford schemer’s whereabouts.

Do you remember Doreen?

Doreen was Chrissie’s cellmate (Credit: BBC)

Kat tracks down Doreen as her search for Chrissie continues in EastEnders tonight

As the storyline continues today, Kat sets off to find the still-missing Chrissie. With Jean heading down an increasingly manic path, Kat leaves Alfie in charge while she visits Chrissie’s old cellmate, Doreen ‘Dor’ Coleman – offering her a bundle of cash to reveal where she is.

Doreen first appeared on the soap in September 2024, after Sharon was briefly imprisoned for contempt of court. Sharon was shocked to find Chrissie imprisoned in the same facility, and sharing a cell with the eccentric Doreen.

The character was an instant hit with fans – with many viewers begging that she become a permanent addition to the cast. Doreen doesn’t actually appear on screen in today’s episode (sorry to disappoint), but it’s good to hear that she’s doing well.

Chrissie disappeared after the events of Christmas (Credit: BBC)

Kat sets off on a mission

Later, after visiting with Doreen, Kat reveals to Alfie that Chrissie appears to have returned to Spain. She’s reluctant to leave her family again – especially given Jean’s worsening mania, but Alfie assures her that he has a handle on everything.

Leaving Alfie in charge of the family, Kat doggedly sets off to Spain in hot pursuit of Chrissie. Meanwhile, Jean heads to the Trueman household, where she issues Yolande a terrible warning about Jasmine.

Will Kat be successful in clearing Zoe’s name? And can Alfie get Jean the help she needs before it’s too late?

