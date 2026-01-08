WARNING: The below article is full of huge spoilers for today’s EastEnders, which is streaming now on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to premiere on terrestrial television – as the torment of Ravi Gulati continues.

An iconic EastEnders villain returns in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, January 8), as Ravi continues to suffer the effects of Nicola’s drugged cocktail. Targeted by Nicola and Harry as they took their revenge, Ravi began to suffer a series of hallucinations last night… which included the voice of his dead dad, Nish.

But what further terrors does the night have in store for Ravi?

Ravi began to experience a series of terrifying hallucinations (Credit: BBC)

Ravi’s torment continues

As the story resumes tonight, Ravi is visited by the spectre of his dead dad Nish. As the hallucinations intensify, Ravi manages to escape the pit of The Arches, where Nish is waiting to menace his son some more.

A terrified Ravi manages to climb into one of the cars, where Nish suddenly appears in the driver’s seat. Crawling back out, Ravi manages to escape The Arches, stumbling out onto the dangerous streets of Walford… where even worse torment awaits.

Outside, Ravi is pursued by visions of Nish. Collapsing on the ground, Ravi begins sobbing as the ghost of Nish attempts to throttle his suffering son.

Nugget worries for his dad’s safety (Credit: BBC)

Nugget’s life hangs in the balance as Ravi attacks in EastEnders tonight

Meanwhile, Nugget has joined Vinny and Priya in the search for Ravi. After being diverted to McClunky’s by Nicola, he finds Ravi out on the street, and in a bad way.

He rushes to his dad’s side, just as Ravi’s hallucinations begin to intensify some more. Mistaking Nugget for Nish, Ravi lashes out, unleashing a violent attack upon his son.

As Ravi stumbles away, Vinny arrives and finds Nugget unconscious on the ground. Paramedics rush him to hospital, where a terrified Priya is horrified to see her son fighting for his life.

Will Nugget pull through?

