EastEnders: Ravi in terrible danger tomorrow as Harry and Nicola prepare to strike

An oblivious Ravi Gulati finds himself in terrible danger tomorrow as a vengeful Harry and Nicola plot to make him suffer for his actions over recent months. With Teddy locked up for murder, and Harry still struggling after being locked up in Kojo’s flat, he’s desperate for revenge… whatever the cost.

Nicola convinced Harry not to use violence, although he’s grown increasingly impatient as Ravi appeared to have moved on from the drugs operation. Nicola revealed her plan to punish Ravi tonight (Tuesday, January 6), revealing that she had something particularly awful in mind for her son’s tormentor.

But what do Nicola and Harry have planned? Here’s everything that happened in tonight’s EastEnders – and what’s in store for tomorrow.

Harry demanded to know what his mum’s going to do about Ravi (Credit: BBC)

Nicola revealed her plan tonight

As the story continued tonight, Harry remained set on punishing Ravi for his crimes. Nicola managed to convince Harry to keep a cool head, but the sight of a loved-up Ravi and Priya in the street soon had him jonesing for revenge again.

In The Arches, Nicola reminded Harry how Ravi had all but ruined their family life. Rather than using violence, she suggested that they do the same to him.

Scary stuff – but what does Nicola have planned for Ravi?

Harry prepares to strike (Credit: BBC)

Harry and Nicola target Ravi in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow

As the story continues tomorrow night (Wednesday, January 7), an oblivious Ravi goes for a drink at Harry’s Barn while Priya and the family attend Eve and Suki’s latest adoption assessment meeting. As Ravi shares a drink with Patrick, Nicola slips some drugs into his glass.

Ravi staggers outside as the drugs take hold. Waiting outside, Harry ushers him over to The Arches, where he watches as Ravi struggles with a series of terrifying hallucinations.

However, Harry becomes distracted when Billy arrives on the scene, forcing him to leave a terrified and hallucinating Ravi all alone. Just how much danger is Ravi in?

