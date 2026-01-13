9 EastEnders spoilers for next week: It’s Max vs Jasmine as Zoe decides to plead guilty to killing Anthony

Max Branning takes action after learning that Jasmine is planning on leaving Walford in EastEnders spoilers for next week. The problem? She wants to take Oscar with her.

This comes as Zoe reveals she’s going to plead guilty to killing Anthony in self-defence. Jasmine promises Kat that she’ll speak to the police about Chrissie, but is really plotting to run away from Walford.

Can Max talk Oscar and Jasmine out of fleeing Albert Square?

Meanwhile, Ravi’s full of guilt when Nugget returns home, while Sam undergoes her lumpectomy. And, as Denise grows suspicious, she’s shocked when George reveals Phil’s plans for Nigel.

Zoe shares some alarming news with Kat (Credit: BBC)

1. Zoe reveals her plan in EastEnders spoilers

Kat returns to Albert Square after visiting Greece in search of Chrissie. Visiting Zoe in prison with Jasmine, she’s heartbroken when Zoe tells them that she plans on pleading guilty to killing Anthony.

Kat tries to tell her that if they reveal Chrissie’s involvement, then the police might be forced to drop the case. However, Zoe refuses, out of fear that doing so could implicate Jasmine.

Can Kat convince Zoe to change her mind?

Jasmine tells Oscar that she wants to leave Walford (Credit: BBC)

2. Jasmine twists Oscar’s arm in EastEnders spoilers

After their prison visit, Jasmine lies to Kat and tells her that she’ll tells the police what she knows. However, in private, she plots to cut all ties with her new family and leave Walford with Oscar.

Oscar isn’t keen on leaving Albert Square though, especially when Max tries to convince him not to go. Later on, Jasmine falsely tells Kat that she’s given a statement to the police.

Max stands in Jasmine’s way (Credit: BBC)

3. Max gets involved

Later, Max confronts Jasmine over her plan to leave Walford with Oscar. Overhearing it all, Cindy sidles up to Max and tells him that Jasmine is dangerous.

Oscar is conflicted when Max and Jasmine go to him with their argument, and ask him to pick a side. However, Jasmine ups the ante with a shocking claim – which Max denies.

While she doubles down on her lie, Max puts a risky plan into action. Can he stop his son from leaving Walford with Jasmine?

Ravi’s consumed by his guilt (Credit: BBC)

4. Ravi and Nugget try to return to normality in EastEnders spoilers

After the events of last week, Priya insists that Nugget must move into Ravi’s flat. However, Ravi’s guilt soon makes things awkward between them.

When Nugget demands to know why Ravi didn’t visit him in the hospital, Ravi snaps, forcing Priya to intervene. Later, Nugget tries to appease Ravi, but gets overwhelmed and suffers a panic attack when he goes outside.

The next day, Suki and Eve attempt to bolster Ravi and Priya, but they’re unaware of just how badly Ravi is struggling.

After speaking to Billy, George is having second thoughts about his future with Nicola (Credit: BBC)

5. Nicola makes George an offer

Honey tries to play matchmaker between Nicola and George. Meanwhile, Billy worries about Teddy’s warning about Nicola, and shares what he said with George.

Later, George is disappointed when his offer on Walford East is turned down. Nicola offers to invest, but he rejects her.

Sam reveals that she’s been diagnosed with cancer Credit: BBC)

6. Sam opens up to Ricky in EastEnders spoilers

At Raymond’s request, Ricky arranges a surprise birthday party for Phil. However, the mood takes a turn when he realises that Sam is about to leave again.

Later, George finds Sam with a letter about her lumpectomy, and tells her that she should be honest with Ricky. She shares her diagnosis with her son, who promises to support her.

Sam drops Phil in it with George and Denise (Credit: BBC)

7. Sam reveals Phil’s plans for Nigel

Sam tries to talk Phil out of taking Nigel away to Portugal. As Phil prepares to take Nigel away after Sam’s operation, Denise notices that he isn’t acting like himself, and asks George to check on on him.

Meanwhile, Sam heads to the hospital for her operation. She’s glad to see Phil is there when she comes around, but accidentally mentions Phil’s plan for Nigel in front of George.

Shocked, George tells Denise what he’s learned.

Ian and Elaine’s rivalry escalates (Credit: BBC)

8. Elaine and Ian are at each other’s throats in EastEnders spoilers

When Elaine reveals a new advert outside Peacock Palace, Ian kicks off again. After another argument, Ian calls Councillor Barker with an official complaint about the sign.

He seems to be making headway with his plans until Honey shares some information about Barker with Elaine. She uses this as leverage to strike a deal, making Ian furious when he finds out what has happened.

The next day, as their feud continues to escalate, Harvey tries to strike a truce between the pair.

Linda and Elaine return to The Vic to remember Mick (Credit: BBC)

9. Happy birthday Mick

Linda and Elaine head to The Vic to remember Mick on his birthday.

