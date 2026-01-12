As Nugget fights for his life, early EastEnders release reveals what happens next

WARNING: The below piece is full of spoilers for EastEnders tonight, which is available to stream on BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to premiere on BBC One – as the fate of Nugget is revealed.

Young Nugget Gulati was caught in the wrong place at the wrong time in last week’s EastEnders, after confused dad Ravi unleashed a vicious attack. Spiked by a vengeful Harry and Nicola, Ravi had wandered onto the streets of Walford, where Nugget then found him.

Convinced he was being pursued by his own evil dad, Ravi lashed out. Poor Nugget suffered the consequences as Ravi laid into him – leaving his son bleeding and unconscious as he walked away from the scene of the crime.

But what happens next? Will Nugget survive his injuries?

Ravi faces a hell of a hangover (Credit: BBC)

The life of Nugget hangs in the balance in EastEnders tonight

As EastEnders returns to air today (Monday, January 12), Ravi comes to his senses. Waking up in the street, he has no memory of what’s happened, and returns home to charge his phone.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Priya is horrified when doctors inform her that Nugget is suffering a bleed on the brain. She’s desperate to track down Ravi after learning that Nugget needs to have an operation to relieve the pressure on his brain.

Back home, Ravi is visited by Jack, who’s come to collect him ahead of his meeting with one of the higher-ups in the drugs business.

They arrive at the meeting, but Ravi is shocked when he opens his phone to see all the panicked messages from Vinny and Priya. Rushing to the hospital, he learns what’s happened to Nugget… and realises that he was responsible.

Will Priya reveal that Ravi was responsible for Nugget’s injuries? (Credit: BBC)

The police investigate Nugget’s attack

Priya is shocked to hear how Ravi attacked their son. However, relief comes when Nugget’s operation is a success, and he regains consciousness soon after.

It soon becomes clear that he has no memory of Ravi’s attack. Just then, the police arrive with questions for Priya over the assault on Nugget.

Will Priya tell the police that it was Ravi who was responsible?

