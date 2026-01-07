As Ravi’s hallucinations intensify, events take a deadly turn in EastEnders tomorrow

A vengeful Harry and Nicola Mitchell struck in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, January 7), drugging an unsuspecting Ravi as he enjoyed a drink in Harry’s Barn. Spiking his cocktail, Nicola left Ravi terrified and hallucinating as he staggered outside… where menacing Harry was waiting.

At The Arches, Ravi’s condition worsened, hearing evil dad Nish’s voice as Harry slipped out, leaving him alone and vulnerable.

But how much danger is Ravi in? Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight… and what happens when the story continues tomorrow.

Harry and Nicola sprung their trap (Credit: BBC)

Nicola and Ravi targeted Ravi in EastEnders tonight

As the episode began, Harry was still set on revenge against Ravi. He met up with Nicola, who told him that she’d taken delivery of some drugs, which she would later use to spike Ravi’s drink.

The pair didn’t have to wait long for a visit from Ravi. With Ravi at a loose end while Priya and the kids attended Suki and Eve’s adoption assessment meeting, Ravi headed to Harry’s Barn, where he shared a drink with a grieving Patrick.

It was then that Nicola struck, spiking his drink with the drugs. Under the influence and clearly suffering, Ravi staggered outside, where Harry was waiting.

He escorted him over to The Arches, when he promptly dumped him in the pit, and began to torment his rival. Distracted by the arrival of Billy, Harry was forced to leave Ravi alone in the pit of The Arches.

All alone and vulnerable, a terrified Ravi’s hallucinations began to intensify. “There is no help here, son,” the menacing voice of Nish intoned as a terrified Ravi devolved into screaming fits.

Ravi’s at the mercy of his hallucinations (Credit: BBC)

Disaster strikes tomorrow

As the soap continues tomorrow (Thursday, January 8), Ravi manages to climb out of the pit and escape The Arches. Meanwhile, as Priya, Vinny and Nugget launch a search party, an increasingly terrified Ravi lashes out – leading to terrible consequences for one family member.

What has Ravi done?

