Natalie Cassidy does ‘U turn’ over EastEnders return: “It would be a shame not to go back”

She once described herself as feeling ‘much happier’ since leaving EastEnders – but actress Natalie Cassidy has now revealed that she’s open to a soap return. The star, who played Walford icon Sonia Fowler for over thirty years, left the soap last year, shortly after its 40th anniversary.

While this seemed to be Sonia’s happily ever after, Natalie hasn’t ruled out a comeback, sparking fresh hope this week after sharing how EastEnders is ‘in her DNA’ and that she’d consider going back at some point in the future.

Is a return to Walford on the cards for Nat?

Never say never (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Natalie Cassidy hints at return to EastEnders

Posting a clip from her podcast, Life With Nat, Natalie shared her thoughts on a return to EastEnders. This came as she talked ‘work’ with cameraman partner Marc Humphreys, who had asked whether she’d ever go back.

“I’ll say what I always say,” Natalie began. “Never say never.”

She continued: “I think I would like to go back to it at some point. It’s in my DNA, because I was there so young. It would be a shame not to go back.”

In the caption to the video on Instagram – where she posted this exchange – Natalie wrote: “Chatting about Eastenders. Who knows maybe one day eh?”

She continued: “Have a listen to my podcast Life with Nat. It’ll keep you company, make you laugh and possibly cry at times. The most honest podcast you’ll find with my amazing family, friends and acquaintances that I choose to talk to. Thank you.”

Would you like to see Sonia return to EastEnders?

Sonia left Walford after a tough year (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans rejoice at news of Sonia ‘return’

In the comments below the video on Instagram, fans shared their thoughts on Natalie’s news.

“Yay!! Would love to see Sonia back!!!” wrote one fan.

“Ooooooohhhhh. The news we all wanted and hope for!” said another.

A third commented: “I think never say never is a great saying. Hopefully one day you will go back. As you say it’s in your DNA!”

“Is it Sonia Max is marrying?” joked a fourth, in reference to the soap’s recent flashforward episode.

