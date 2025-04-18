As Sonia says goodbye to Walford, here’s a look at Natalie Cassidy’s life after EastEnders

Fans were left shocked earlier this year, when it was announced that Natalie Cassidy was stepping down from her role as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders.

And last night (Thursday, April 17), they were left emotional following Sonia’s exit from the Square.

Natalie has played Sonia in EastEnders since 1993 (Credit: BBC)

Natalie’s history on EastEnders

Natalie has been in BBC’s EastEnders as Sonia since 1993. She took an extended break in 2007, returning a handful of times in 2010 and 2011, before a permanent return in 2014.

11 years on, she’s waving goodbye to Albert Square once again.

Recent storylines have seen Sonia engaged to murderous Reiss, imprisoned for a murder she didn’t commit, and giving birth to a baby during the live episode!

With all the drama surrounding her lately, it’s no wonder Sonia wants to leave it all behind for a new start.

Last night, Sonia left the Square in Terry Cant’s boat, heading off to Bali with Bex, Julia and Bianca. And, she’ll be missed.

Natalie appeared on The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

What else has Natalie Cassidy done?

Earlier this year, Natalie was unmasked as Bush on ITV’s The Masked Singer, reaching the semi-finals.

Cassidy is no stranger to reality TV or talent shows. She’s previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing.

She’s also made guest appearances on Rupaul’s Drag Race UK and an episode of sitcom Motherland.

Natalie has recently appeared as a panelist on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Here’s what’s next for Natalie Cassidy after EastEnders

On 11th April, Natalie appeared on ITV’s Loose Women as part of a specialist panel discussing the soaps.

She was joined by Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor, and regular panellists Nadia Sawalha and Denise Welch, both of whom have previously appeared on soaps.

Though this was a one off appearance, could she appear on the panel more often?

It seems she might be a bit too busy, as she announced her brand new podcast last month.

Life With Nat is a chatty podcast, with Natalie stating she wants to ‘pick people’s brains’ on subjects she cares about.

Natalie is moving on to new ventures (Credit: Channel 4)

Natalie also has a podcast that she co-presents with Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page.

Since February 2024, the pair have discussed various television shows and behind the scenes goss.

This week, Natalie also announced a one off radio show over on her Instagram. On Easter Monday, she’s set to present a three hour show on Virgin Radio UK.

On top of her radio and podcast appearances, she also has a brand new show on Channel 4.

What’s the Big Deal: Britain’s Best Buys sees Natalie try out new and viral products, deciding whether or not they’re worth it.

It seems for the time being she’s stepping away from the world of acting, but Sonia’s upcoming departure is far from the last of Natalie we’ll see on our screens!

