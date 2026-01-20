7 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mark Fowler Jr. returns as Vicki faces her fears at Joel’s trial

It’s the week of Joel Marshall’s trial in EastEnders spoilers for next week, and Vicki is full of nerves over the coming storm. She’s relieved when half-brother Mark Jr. returns in her time of need, but it soon becomes clear that he has other motives in mind.

What does Mark really want, and why has he returned to Walford? And will Vicki face her fears to testify against Joel as he stands trial?

Meanwhile, Phil’s plans for Nigel are suddenly exposed, and Max learns of Jasmine’s recent lies. Elsewhere, Elaine and Ian remain at each other’s throats, while Bea plans for her future on Albert Square.

Read our EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

Vicki shares a reunion with her half-brother (Credit: BBC)

1. Mark Jr. returns in EastEnders spoilers

Following the surprise return of Mark Jr, the families continue to question why he’s back in town. Mark tells Vicki that he’s come to support her in Joel’s impending trial.

However, it soon becomes clear that he’s hiding an ulterior motive, and shares the truth with Phil. Phil refuses to help Mark, as he’s too busy with his impending exit to Portugal with Nigel.

When Julie returns home earlier than expected, sneaky Mark tells her all about Phil’s plan… forcing his uncle to stick around longer than expected.

Zack tries to support nervous Vicki (Credit: BBC)

2. Zack supports nervous Vicki in EastEnders spoilers

When Vicki tells Zack that she’s dreading Joel’s trial, he invites her over while he practices some new recipes for The Vic. This serves as a welcome distraction for Vicki, although thoughts of Joel weigh heavy on her mind.

The next day, she remains a bag of nerves when she heads to the courthouse with Ross and Mark at her side. Meanwhile, Zack makes a last-minute dash to join them there.

Joel has his day in court (Credit: BBC)

3. Joel faces his day in court

In court, Joel puts on a front as Tommy shares his evidence. But when Vicki takes to the stand, the defence lawyer’s tactics cause her to rush out of court.

When the trial resumes, emotions are at an all-time high for Vicki and Avani. Meanwhile, Ross refuses Joel’s request to visit him, so Joel asks to see another Walford local.

This doesn’t go well for Joel though, and when court resumes, the trial takes a surprising turn.

Jasmine plans her escape with Oscar (Credit: BBC)

4. Max learns of Jasmine’s lies in EastEnders spoilers

With Jasmine still desperate to leave Walford, Max learns that Jasmine has been lying about giving a statement to the police. He uses this discovery to force Jasmine to keep away from Oscar.

Later, Oscar shocks Kat when he lets slip to Kat that they were planning on running away. Meanwhile, Patrick accuses Kat of driving Jasmine away by putting so much pressure on her to save Zoe.

When Max reveals that he confronted Jasmine over her lie, Oscar is furious. Meanwhile, Kat is determined to get the truth from Jasmine.

Elaine’s in for a fall (Credit: BBC)

5. Elaine is humiliated

George asks to meet with Elaine so he can tell her about Nicola’s pregnancy. However, Bea manages to give Elaine hope that George wants to get back together.

At The Vic, George is forced to put Elaine straight, embarrassing her terribly.

Hostilities between Ian and Elaine step up a notch (Credit: BBC)

6. Ian and Elaine’s war escalates

In her embarrassment, Elaine takes out her fury on Ian. He retaliates, making her front-page news.

After discovering what Ian has done, Elaine vows revenge. Things get out of hand when she hits back, leaving Kathy caught in the middle.

Later, Elaine tries to apologise but the Beales are in no mood to forgive and forget. And, after another row in the café, Ian goes to Peacock Palace to talk to Elaine.

He reveals that he’s going to run for Councillor Barker’s seat. And, when he gets on the council board, he’s going to close Peacock Palace. Elaine decides to play Ian at his own game by running in opposition for Councillor Barker’s seat.

Bea steps in when thugs target the Minute Mart (Credit: BBC)

7. Bea comes to Honey’s rescue

Bea starts looking for a job, but struggles to find anything. However, when she stops a shoplifter at the Minute Mart, Bea decides to apply for a job with Honey.

Later, Honey is horrified when she finds two teenage girls trashing the Minute Mart. Bea arrives and helps Honey to get rid, impressing Vinny with all of her hard work.

