EastEnders: all the biggest ‘flaws’ as Jasmine reveals she killed Anthony

EastEnders revealed that Jasmine Fisher killed Anthony Trueman last night (Thursday, January 15), as she visited her dead dad at the Chapel of Rest in Walford. Having joined Patrick and the Truemans to say goodbye to Anthony, Jasmine shared a quiet moment alone with her dad’s corpse.

It was then that she revealed how she’d been responsible for his death, playing a video in which she konked him over the head after his Christmas attack on Zoe. It had been in self-defence, the video revealed, after Anthony charged at her too.

But where do we go from here? To many, it didn’t really add up. Here are all the most baffling moments of Jasmine’s confession.

The video showed Anthony charging at Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

1. A cut-and-dry case of self defence

Many viewers were left with one major question after last night’s episode aired. Which is to say, if Jasmine’s video proved that they were both acting in self-defence, then why did she let Zoe take the rap?

Sure, she risks jail if she admits to killing Anthony, but she does have a video showing how he’d already attacked Zoe, and was about to come at her too.

“Why didn’t jasmine just show the evidence of Anthony lunging at her? Like as they were putting Zoe in a police car? Or maybe the weeks since?” asked one viewer on X.

“So Jasmine video’d herself killing Anthony and it’s clearly in self defence and your telling me she has just let Kat go to Spain to search for Chrissie and has just let Zoe sit in that cell when none of them need be in this situation,” said another.

“Self-defence doesn’t exist in soapland,” a third commented.

Said a fourth, over on Reddit: “So Jasmine killed Anthony and has a video where it was quite clear he attacked Zoe and tried to attack Jasmine so she acted in Zoe’s defense and self defense… Hand over the video, Jasmine, I don’t think you’re going to prison for this.”

Should Jasmine have come clean from the outset?

Wake up, dead man (Credit: BBC)

2. Playing a movie to a dead man

Many viewers were baffled by the logistics of Jasmine’s confession – showing her video of the killing to Anthony himself, as he lay dead in his coffin. Just what was the point of showing a video to a dead man, exactly?

“Completely obsessed with Jasmine showing a corpse a murder video,” laughed one fan on X.

“I’m sorry but Jasmine showing a video to a dead man lying in a coffin sent me,” said another.

“The concept of Jasmine showing Anthony, who is dead, a video,” a third joked.

Well, we all grieve in different ways.

Jasmine showed face after killing Anthony (Credit: BBC)

3. Faces of death

More of a directorial choice this one. Why, after killing Anthony, did Jasmine then turn the camera around to look down the lens?

“Jasmine turning the camera round to serve face when someone’s just died, she really is just like her mum,” one viewer laughed.

“Not Jasmine killing her dad and filming in the style of a youtube vlog,” said another.

An odd choice, to be sure.

Chrissie struck on Christmas Eve (Credit: BBC)

4. Why was Chrissie there?

To some, the reveal that Jasmine had killed Chrissie only served to make Chrissie Watts’ return to EastEnders more baffling. For if she hadn’t been the one to kill Anthony, then what was the point of her return in the first place?

“So why did they bring back Chrissie Watts exactly?” one viewer wondered.

“So she killed her dad to protect her mum….so chrissie’s return was utterly pointless,” said another.

A third asked: “Why did they bring Chrissie back for no good reason?”

Is the soap setting up another plot twist in Anthony’s murder? Or was Chrissie’s return a red herring all along?

What happened to Anthony during his time away from Walford? (Credit: BBC)

5. The character ‘assassination’ of one Doctor Anthony Trueman

If there’s one casualty in all of this, it’s Anthony himself. Not the Zoe-obsessed, controlling weirdo he’d become, but the altogether more normal (a term relative to Walford) man who first joined the soap in the year 2000.

“I know Anthony has never been a massively popular character, even in his last stint. But I dont remember him being this bad? Has any other returning character has this much of a character assassination before?” asked one Reddit user.

Another agreed: “I was quite annoyed by this. He was a lovely character originally from what I remember.”

“I really feel like this would’ve been better if they dove into what changed him, because yeah, this was absolutely a weird character change,” said a third.

“And his death was complete insult as well,” complained a fourth.

Did Anthony deserve more?

