As EastEnders reveals that Jasmine murdered Anthony, she attempts to escape Walford with Oscar next week

EastEnders revealed that Jasmine Fisher murdered Anthony Trueman in EastEnders tonight (Thursday, January 15) as a shocking confession took place. Sadly, the only person to hear it was a dead man; Anthony, lying peacefully in his coffin.

Jasmine’s confession came as she joined Patrick and the family at the Chapel of Rest where Anthony’s body lay in waiting. And, as she shared a moment alone with her dead dad, Jasmine revealed how she’d killed him on Christmas night.

Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight – and what happens next.

Jasmine reunited with her dead father (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine admitted that she murdered Anthony in EastEnders tonight

A drunken Jasmine returned to Walford after having spent the night on the town. And, as her drunken state continued, she clashed with Oscar, Yolande and Chelsea, lashing out at all around her in her boozy turmoil.

It was Chelsea who attempted to talk some sense into Jasmine, inadvertently letting slip that Anthony had a dark side of his own as the pair argued. Shocked, Jasmine stormed over to the Trueman household, and demanded answers from Patrick.

Anthony had been controlling and nasty where women were concerned, Patrick admitted, and had grown obsessed with Zoe. As Jasmine stormed off, Patrick caught up with her later in the café, where he attempted to defuse the situation – once again extending an invite to the Chapel of Rest.

After coming around to her grandfather, Jasmine began to reconsider, and joined the family at the Chapel of Rest to see Anthony. Left alone with the body after the rest of the family had said their goodbyes, Jasmine shared a moment with Anthony.

Playing his dead body a video she’d taken of the event (!) Jasmine revealed how she’d killed him on Christmas Day. “Rot in hell,” he told her father, as she walked away from his body.

Shocking stuff! But what happens next?

Jasmine tells Oscar that she wants to run away (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine plots her escape next week

As the soap returns to air next Monday (January 19), Kat returns to Walford. She and Jasmine head straight to the prison, where Zoe shares an alarming update – she’s planning on pleading guilty to killing Anthony in self-defence.

Kat tries to convince her to tell the police that Chrissie was involved, but Zoe refuses out of fear that it will implicate Jasmine.

Afterwards, Jasmine promises Kat that she’ll go to the police anyway. But she’s actually planning on escaping Walford with Oscar, cutting all ties with both of her families.

But will Oscar agree to her plan?

