Shocking early EastEnders release reveals who killed Anthony

WARNING: The below article is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television – in which the soap reveals who killed Anthony Trueman.

EastEnders finally reveals who murdered Anthony today, as an explosive secret comes to the fore. Anthony was killed on Christmas Day, with Zoe taking the blame after regaining consciousness next to his dead body after he’d attacked her.

Meanwhile, mum Kat set off in search of answers, jetting out to Greece in search of the woman she held responsible – scheming Chrissie Watts.

But were either Chrissie or Zoe really responsible? Who did kill Anthony?

Chelsea shares a home truth with Jasmine

As EastEnders continues tonight (Thursday, January 15), Jasmine arrives back on Albert Square after a boozy night out. Oscar and Yolande try to sober her up, but Jasmine is having none of it, and continues to lash out at all those around her.

This includes Chelsea, who intercepts Jasmine in the park and gives her a piece of her mind. Angry at Jasmine for her treatment of grieving Patrick, Chelsea inadvertently admits that Anthony was no angel himself, and may have been hiding a terribly dark side.

Shocked, Jasmine goes over to see Patrick, who is forced to admit to Anthony’s sins.

Did Zoe really kill Anthony?

Who killed Anthony in EastEnders? The truth is finally revealed

Later making amends with Patrick, Jasmine has second thoughts, and agrees to visit Anthony’s body at the Chapel of Rest. After Patrick and the family have said their goodbyes to their fallen son, they leave Jasmine alone with the body of her father.

It’s then that she reveals she killed him – sharing a video of Anthony on Christmas Day. It seems that she’d intervened after he knocked Zoe unconscious, and attacked him when he, in turn, came at her.

So Jasmine killed Anthony! No regrets though – as the episode ended, she told her dead dad to “rot in hell” for what he’d done.

Ouch. But what’s Jasmine’s next move? And will she leave her mum to face the music?

