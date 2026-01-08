EastEnders: Everything about Kat’s search for Chrissie which makes no sense

The hunt for Chrissie Watts continued in EastEnders this week, as Kat set sail for Corfu in an attempt to save daughter Zoe from a murder charge. With Zoe facing charges for Anthony’s death, Kat launched a search for Chrissie – and was determined to make her answer for the crime.

This involved finding Chrissie’s old cellmate, Doreen, and bribing her for information. This she was successful in, learning that Chrissie had fled to Greece after the events of Christmas.

And, after putting Alfie in charge, Kat set off in pursuit. But does it all really add up?

Here’s everything about Kat’s search for Chrissie which made no sense in EastEnders this week.

What’s she thinking? (Credit: BBC)

1. What does Kat actually have planned?

Kat’s search for Chrissie begs one really obvious question. Namely, what does she intend to do when she finds her?

As one fan on Reddit put it: “Why does kat think it’s a great idea to track down Chrissy?”

This viewer continued: “Why does kat think Chrissy is going admit anything to her? It’s not like Chrissy [sic] is going to go back to Walford with Kat and hand herself into the police to get Zoe out?

Kat revealed her plan to find Chrissie on Monday (Credit: BBC)

2. Who’s bankrolling the search for Chrissie?

As the grand hunt began, Kat tracked down Chrissie’s cell mate, Doreen, and offered her a fat bundle of money to reveal where she’d gone. After learning that Chrissie had fled to Corfu in Greece, Kat packed her bags and booked a flight of her own.

That’s a lot of money to be throwing around (not to mention the fact she’ll have to pay for accommodation, food and more travel once she gets there). How on Earth is Kat bankrolling a (so far) one way trip to Corfu, so soon after literally buying a pub?

Chrissie left the UK after the events of Christmas (Credit: BBC)

3. How did Chrissie get into Corfu?

Never mind Kat – how did Chrissie get to Greece in the first place? Viewers will remember that she was only released from prison last year, after a successful parole hearing.

This didn’t go unnoticed by fans, one of whom asked on Reddit: “How did Chrissy manage to leave the UK if she is on probation after being released from prison?”

“Can she even legally leave the country?” asked another.

Chrissie returned to Walford after meeting Jasmine (Credit: BBC)

4. How did Chrissie return to Walford?

Similarly to the above, Chrissie would presumably have violated her parole by returning to Walford in December. The same place, if you’ll recall, where she murdered Dirty Den.

“Chrissie wouldn’t even be able to come back to Walford or within a certain mile radius of it under the terms of her license as that’s where she committed the murder and yet they’ve had her back twice since she was released,” wrote another fan on Reddit.

Was Chrissie so set on her petty revenge that she’d be prepared to risk prison again for violating her parole?

