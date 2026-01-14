EastEnders fans convinced Sean Slater is returning as Rob Kazinsky reunites with Lacey Turner

EastEnders fans have grown convinced that Sean Slater could return to the soap after Rob Kazinsky shared a warm reunion with co-star Lacey Turner. The British actor played Stacey’s big brother Sean for three years, before returning for a series of shorter guest turns.

However, he’s not been back since 2022 and, with Stacey now also gone, his reunion seems more unlikely than ever (with no offence to poor Jean). The star has now prompted fresh hope of a Sean Slater comeback by sharing a snap of himself and Lacey to his Instagram page.

Could the prodigal son be coming back to EastEnders at last?

Rob olayed fan favourite Sean Slater (Credit: BBC)

“Like time never passes”: Rob Kazinsky reunites with Lacey Turner

Posting to his Instagram page today (Wednesday, January 14), Rob shared a selfie of himself and Lacey, both grinning warmly. In the caption, he wrote: “Love from Brazil (seriously who’s idea was that).”

Who indeed?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Kazinsky (@therobkazinsky)

This comment is in reference to Stacey’s exit from the soap. Last year, she moved to Brazil to be with her brother, leaving mum Jean and daughter Lily in the lurch. To be fair, Stacey had been having a particularly bad time of it recently, so one can hardly blame her.

Rob signed off on his post: “Like time never passes with the best of the best.”

Stacey left Walford for a new life in Brazil with Sean (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg for Sean Slater return

Naturally, Rob and Lacey’s unexpected reunion had fans in the comments below hoping that a Sean Slater return could be on the cards. For years now, fans have been foaming at the mouth for a comeback. This, then, seemed like a signal of very good things indeed.

“Omgg are you coming back?” asked one hopeful fan.

“Please is he back?” asked another.

“So Sean Slater and Max Branning both back?!” a third commented. “I can’t wait!”

Meanwhile, Max Branning star Jake Wood added fuel to the fire by commenting a heart emoji.

It’s important to note that this is just a reunion between the former co-stars for now… but neither has ruled out a return to the soap in the future.

Do you want to see Sean back on EastEnders?

