Lacey Turner exit details: All we know about her leaving date and length of Stacey’s break from EastEnders

EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner is preparing for a temporary farewell to Albert Square, and fans are eager to know exactly when her exit as Stacey Slater will hit screens — and how long she’ll be away.

Here’s everything we know so far about the timing of her departure and the length of her break from the BBC soap.

Stacey to exit for Brazil as Lacey Turner takes EastEnders’ break

Back in May, Lacey explained: “It’s time for myself and Stacey to take a rest and who knows what Stacey will get up to in her time away?”

Despite this being announced months ago, little has been given away about her exit up until now.

This week, fans saw Stacey telling her daughter, Lily, that brother Sean was now living in Brazil. It seemed that Stacey was seriously considering moving out there with him.

Of course, as fans know, Max Branning will soon be making his permanent return to the square.

Could the return of her ex play a driving factor in Stacey’s decision to leave?

In a recent Interview, Lacey stated: “Max has always had this hold over Stacey that she has no control over. I don’t know what it is about those two, but they’re always drawn together.”

Stacey cannot believe it when Max returns (Credit: BBC)

When will Lacey leave EastEnders?

The exact date of Stacey’s exit remains to be seen, though Lacey explained: “I think after Max comes back, seeing him and Zoe together confirms she needs to go.”

With his return imminent as part of the Zoe Slater storyline, it looks as if her exit is coming up soon.

Next week, Stacey makes plans to move to Brazil. However with Lily refusing to go with her, Stacey begins to doubt her plans. Jean and Zoe are both keen for Stacey to stay and eventually, she announces at her leaving drinks that she is not leaving Walford after all.

Lily and Zoe then persuade her to change her mind again and Stacey decides to go. But will that really be her exit after all?

Will she return?

As Lacey’s exit has been referred to as an ‘extended break’, there is currently no set date for her return.

Considering the Slaters are such a prominent family, it seems inevitable that it won’t be forever.

Lacey first joined EastEnders in 2004. In 2010, she left for the first time, eventually returning in 2013.

After giving birth to her third child, Gipsy, earlier this year, she’s taking this break to focus on her family and other roles.

Earlier this year, an EastEnders insider assured: “We will look forward to planning Stacey’s return when Lacey decides the time is right.”

