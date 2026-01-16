EastEnders fans slam ‘shameful’ handling of Ravi self harm storyline

EastEnders fans have slammed the soap for its ‘shameful’ handling of Ravi Gulati’s self-help storyline this week, which saw the local gangster violently punish himself for recent events. This came after Ravi accidentally attacked Nugget last week, after being spiked by Harry and Nicola.

They had targeted Ravi for his involvement in the drugs operation at Kojo’s flat, putting drugs in his drink at Harry’s Barn. The plan went awry when Ravi escaped The Arches, stumbling onto the street outside where he ran into his son, Nugget.

Wrong place wrong time, as it turned out.

Ravi was on the warpath this week (Credit: BBC)

Ravi full of torment after attacking Nugget

Seeing visions of his own monstrous father, Ravi lashed out – brutally attacking poor Nugget. Vinny then found Nugget unconscious and bleeding in the street, and raised the alarm.

After an operation relieved the bleed on his brain, Ravi – who had come to his senses by now – began searching for answers. Realising that he’d been spiked, Ravi went after those he held responsible for Nugget’s condition.

After a fight with Harry, Ravi then began to self-harm, jamming a finger into the wounds he’d obtained. Alarming scenes… and ones which should have been accompanied by a warning from the BBC, according to viewers.

For, while the episode had come with a message of support after the credits had aired, no such warning had come before it began.

Ravi began to self-harm on EastEnders this week (Credit: BBC(

EastEnders fans slam soap’s ‘shameful’ handling of Ravi self-harm storyline

In the wake of these scenes, fans took to social media with their thoughts. And some felt that the subject matter had been mishandled, and should have come accompanied with a trigger warning before the episode began.

“Shouldn’t you have warned us that you were showing scenes of self harm PRIOR to the show beginning? As hot and sexy as Ravi is that was horrific,” wrote one fan on X.

“Not being funny, but today’s episode really needs a trigger warning on iPlayer. It’s shameful they don’t ever include one. If, like me, you have struggled with [self-harm], please avoid the last minute of the episode, including the doof doof,” said another.

A third agreed: “I think that the doof doof should have come with a warning and hoping tonight’s does.”

Did the soap go too far with Wednesday’s scenes?

Read more: EastEnders fans convinced Sean Slater is returning as Rob Kazinsky reunites with Lacey Turner