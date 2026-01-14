What happens in EastEnders next as tormented Ravi begins self harming

A tormented Ravi Gulati began self harming in EastEnders tonight (Wednesday, January 14) as he made himself suffer for recent events. This came as he confronted Harry and Nicola over the spiking, threatening them both with a baseball bat.

Luckily for Nicola and Harry, Priya and George managed to intervene before Ravi could hurt anyone, but there was no closure to be found for those involved. Determined to suffer, Ravi returned home, where he began self-harming.

Here’s what happened in tonight’s EastEnders… and what happens next week.

Ravi came after Harry and Nicola (Credit: BBC)

Ravi began self-harming after confronting Nicola and Harry on EastEnders tonight

As the soap continued tonight, Ravi confronted Harry and Nicola over the spiking. As Nicola made a furtive call to George – alerting him to the fact that she and the baby were in danger – Nicola made a call to Avani in an attempt to escape the flat.

George rushed over to the Mitchells,’ finding Ravi with Harry and Nicola in the living room. Harry tackled Ravi just as he was about to swing, and a fight between the pair broke out. Ravi had managed to get the upper hand when Priya burst in, begging him to stop.

After taking out his wrath on the rubble of their home, Ravi fled, leaving the traumatised families to nurse their wounds.

Back home, Ravi opened up to Priya about his guilt over what he’d done to Nugget. Revealing that Nicola was pregnant, Priya begged him to move past his vendetta.

All alone as Priya returned to the hospital, Ravi remained consumed by his guilt. As he nursed his wounds from the Mitchells’ coffee table, a deeply suffering Ravi began taking it out on himself by self-harming.

Priya struggles to support her family (Credit: BBC)

Nugget suffers panic attacks next week

As Ravi and Nugget’s story continues next week, Nugget moves into Ravi’s flat. However, Ravi’s still struggling with his guilt over the attack, and finds it hard to be there for his son.

When Nugget asks why he didn’t visit him in hospital, Ravi reacts badly, forcing Priya to step in.

The next day, in an attempt to impress Ravi, Nugget attempts to go outside. However, he soon becomes overwhelmed, and suffers a panic attack, to the horror of Suki and his family.

Afterwards, Suki and the family try to support struggling Ravi… but no-one is aware of the extent of his pain. Will Ravi continue self-harming? And can anyone help Nugget?

