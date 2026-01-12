EastEnders: What happens next as the police question Ravi over his attack on Nugget

Ravi awoke to the hangover from hell in EastEnders tonight (Monday, January 12), realising that he’d been responsible for attacking his own son, and facing police questioning tomorrow. Coming to his senses after being drugged by Harry and Nicola last week, Ravi confessed to Priya, just as the police arrived on the scene.

Nugget may have pulled through after his operation, but what consequences will Ravi face for his attack on Nugget? Will Priya tell the police that he was responsible?

Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight.

Ravi woke up in the street (Credit: BBC)

Ravi confessed to attacking Nugget

As the soap continued today, Ravi woke up with no memory of the night before. Coming to his senses outside, and in a pile of rubbish, he staggered home where he tried to make sense of what had happened.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, a terrified Priya stood vigil over Nugget, who remained comatose after Ravi’s attack. Sukiquestioned whether the attack could have been related to Ravi although, Priya was convinced of his innocence.

Just then, a doctor informed her that Nugget was suffering a bleed on the brain, and that they’d have to operate.

Meanwhile, Ravi returned home to a visit from a typically angry Jack. Finding Ravi in a state, he demanded that he get himself ship-shape for his meeting with his higher-ups – a person named ‘Delaney.’

Jack drove him to the meeting, but Ravi grew distracted by a series of messages from Vinny and the family, and fled the scene. He arrived at the hospital where the family were gathered.

Realising that he had been responsible, an upset Ravi rushed from the room. Priya followed him outside, where Ravi admitted that he was responsible for the attack.

Returning to the room, they were both overjoyed when Nugget regained consciousness after his operation. And it soon became clear that he had no memory of the attack.

Just then, the police arrived, ready to question Priya about Nugget’s attack. Will she reveal that Ravi was responsible?

Ravi tries to make sense of everything that’s happened (Credit: BBC)

The police question Ravi in EastEnders spoilers tomorrow

As EastEnders returns to BBC One and iPlayer tomorrow (Tuesday, January 13), the police finish questioning Priya. Ravi is rattled when they say that they want to speak to him next.

What consequences will he face for attacking Nugget?

