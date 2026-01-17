EastEnders announces Ned Porteus recast as Mark Jr returns to soap

EastEnders has announced that Mark Fowler Jr. will return to EastEnders, with actor Stephen Aaron-Sipple replacing star Ned Porteous. Ned played baby Mark – the result of a one-night stand between Grant Mitchell and Michelle Fowler – during his original stint in 2016.

He left soon after learning that Grant was his dad, with Ned going on to play Joe Tate in Emmerdale. A new actor is now stepping into Mark Jr’s shoes… and they’ve already made their EastEnders debut earlier this year.

Eagle-eyed viewers will have noticed him pop up when Max Branning was arrested in January’s flashforward episode, although we didn’t know then who he was. The soap has now revealed that this was Mark Fowler Jr, now in deep with the Branning family.

But what brings Mark home to Albert Square?

EastEnders announces news of Mark Fowler Jr. return

The news was announced today (Saturday, January 17), with actor Stephen Aaron-Sipple revealing: “Having grown up in East London, EastEnders has been in my life since childhood. And I’m excited to be joining not one, but two iconic Albert Square families!”

He added: “I’m looking forward to viewers seeing why Mark is back, and what Walford has in store for him.”

Meanwhile, Executive Producer Ben Wadey shared: “We are thrilled to welcome Stephen Aaron-Sipple to EastEnders, and bring Mark back to Albert Square.

He continued: “Viewers had a glimpse of Mark in the New Years Day flashforward episode, with the circumstances around his upcoming involvement with the Brannings set to unfold throughout the year.”

Exciting stuff! But who was Mark Jr. exactly?

Who was Mark Fowler Jr?

Mark was born in 1996, after a one-night-stand between Michelle and Grant. Michelle kept the identity of Mark’s father a secret. Instead, she told only her brother, before emigrating to America.

Mark Jr. arrived on Albert Square in 2016, after being contacted by uncle Phil. The truth came out when Mark developed a romantic connection to half-sister Courtney Mitchell, as the families scrambled to stop the pair before they could make a terrible mistake.

While Grant ultimately opted not to tell Mark the truth about his paternity, the lad ultimately worked it out for himself. He told Sharon, who urged him not to ruin his life by getting involved with volatile Grant.

Mark then left Walford to join his mum in the United States. He would later join half-sister Vicki in Australia.

But what brings Mark back home this time?

