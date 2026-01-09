EastEnders flashforward: all the biggest fan theories, from Max’s mystery bride to pregnant lover

A game-changing flashforward aired on EastEnders this month, offering a shocking look at the future of Max and the Branning family. Set on New Year’s Day 2027, this very special episode saw Max preparing to tie the knot to a mystery bride.

Matters were complicated when the police came calling, arresting Max for allegedly attempting to have someone murdered. Meanwhile, across the street, a faceless gunman confronted Lauren and Oscar, taking them both hostage as the episode ended.

And then there was the matter of Max’s pregnant lover… very much not the same person he’s supposedly marrying.

What on Earth is going on? Here’s out pick of the biggest fan theories regarding EastEnders’ flashforward.

Max was suited and booted for his wedding (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict newcomer is Max’s flashforward bride

As the episode began, Max was getting all dressed up for his latest wedding. But who exactly is Max supposed to be marrying?

With Ronni Ancona arriving in Walford as newcomer Bea Pollard, some viewers wondered whether she might end up being Max’s future bride-to-be.

“What if Bea is marrying Max ? Would explain why the wedding dress is at Linda’s,” asked one fan on X.

“Well that’s the MAX Conspiracy Sorted out He’s definitely going to marry Bea Pollard,” said another.

Other candidates for the role also include Denise and Chelsea Fox (which would explain Libby’s return), old flame Linda Carter, Priya… or even Cindy Beale.

Who do you think Max is marrying? And will the marriage go ahead?

Who’s threatening Oscar and Lauren? (Credit: BBC)

All the EastEnders fan theories so far on sinister flashforward gunman

In the episode’s most dramatic twist, a mystery figure arrived on the Square and took both Lauren and Oscar hostage. As the episode ended, they sent Max a message informing him that they were holding his children hostage – and demanding he choose which one survive.

But who’s the lone gunman? Some suspect that it could be none other than local drug dealer Ravi Gulati…

“I am so confused. But I know I’m meant to be. Defo think Ravi is the gunman tho,” wrote one fan on X.

“RAVI IS THE GUNMAN…” another claimed.

“Ravi is the gunman and wants revenge on Max,” commented a third.

But why would Ravi be targeting Max?

Someone’s pregnant… but who? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ identity of Max’s pregnant lover

Related to the above, some have wondered whether Max’s pregnant lover could be none other than Priya… which might explain why Ravi’s out for his blood.

“I think Priya is the one in bed with Max who he’s got pregnant and Ravi is the gunman,” wrote one fan.

“I’m guessing that Max sleeps with Priya or has an affair then Ravi goes after Lauren and Oscar with the gun!” said another.

“What if Priya is the pregnant woman??” a third asked.

The soap did tease a future connection between Max and Priya as they shared a brief exchange that same week… but would she really go there?

Read more: Fans rejoice as ‘best villain’ Nish returns to EastEnders