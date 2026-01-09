Fans rejoice as ‘best villain’ Nish returns to EastEnders

Evil Nish Panesar had a surprise EastEnders return last night (Thursday, January 8), coming back from beyond the grave to haunt tormented son Ravi. With Ravi suffering from the drugs Nicola had spiked his drink with, a night of terrifying hallucinations awaited.

And, as Harry left helpless Ravi to his own devices in The Arches, the spectre of Nish snuck in to taunt his son. Ravi managed to escape The Arches, only to be pursued by Nish, who continued his vile mockery… even attempting to strangle his son in the street.

Terrified, Ravi lashed out… inadvertently assaulting his own son in the process, and leaving Nugget fighting for his life as the episode ended.

Somehow, Nish returned (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans celebrate ‘real treat’ amid Nish return

As the soap continued last night, fans shared their reaction to Nish’s return on social media. And many were overjoyed to see the iconic villain stalking the streets of Walford once again… even if it was only in Ravi’s mind.

“Ngl seeing Nish tonight felt like a real treat,” wrote one fan on X.

“Nish is one of the best villains, hope Ravi has more hallucinations of him,” said another.

A third agreed: “Seeing Nish reminded me how good we had it before. Despicable character but you love to hate him.”

“Awww I’ve missed Nish! Such a great villain,” said a fourth.

Were you happy to have Nish back in last night’s EastEnders?

Ravi gets a shock when he comes to his senses (Credit: BBC)

Ravi faces police questioning over Nugget attack

When EastEnders returns to air next week, Ravi wakes up in the street with no memory of anything that happened last night. He stumbles back home, where he charges his phone – and finds it full of panicked messages from Priya.

After realising what he’s done, Ravi comes clean, to Priya’s horror. He’s perturbed when the police want to speak to her about Nugget’s attack. Will she reveal the truth about her son’s assault?

And, the next day, after speaking to Priya, the police demand an audience with Ravi also.

What consequences will he face for his attack on Nugget?

