EastEnders spoilers for Thursday, Jan 1 2026: It’s Max to the future as a game changing flashforward airs

Max Branning stars in a special flashforward episode of EastEnders tomorrow (Thursday, January 1, 2026), as the soap reveals his future in Walford. This comes after Max made a vow to his family tonight – and is now determined to become the father that his children needs.

This, in turn, follows a dramatic few weeks for Max, after his latest return to Albert Square. As Christmas week fell, Max learned that Linda had been hiding his daughter Annie from him – a secret which Jack and his children had been in on.

And, as Max spiralled out of control, he made a scene at Christmas dinner and baby Jimmy’s christening, upsetting his family. Lauren and Oscar are at the end of their tether with Max… can he make amends?

And what does the soap’s highly publicised flashforward have in store?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow in full below.

Max wakes up on New Year’s Day in 2027 (Credit: BBC)

1. Max Branning is at the heart of the drama in EastEnders spoilers

As the soap begins tomorrow, the new year dawns on Walford. It’s January 1, 2027, and Max Branning is caught up in a particularly dramatic series of events.

But what has Max done now? And what does the situation mean for his family?

The episode will have implications for the rest of the year (Credit: BBC)

2. ‘Expect drama’ in Eastenders spoilers

Unsurprisingly where Max is concerned, there’s drama aplenty. Indeed, we can expect the episode to be full of clues for the year ahead – especially where the Brannings are concerned.

While the BBC have kept specific details under wraps, they have described its various plot twists as ‘shocking’. Meanwhile, with a whole year to fill in the blanks, it seems likely a lot of questions will come from the flashforward episode.

Given that Max only returned full time in December, and he’s already slept with Cindy Beale and caused drama with the Carters by telling Annie he’s her dad without Linda’s permission…it seems likely that this look to the future will see the Brannings embroiled in even more scandal.

Are you excited for the year of the (love) rat?

Read more: 8 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ravi’s life hangs in the balance as Harry wreaks a terrible revenge