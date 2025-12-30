EastEnders: Max tries to make amends with his family after wrecking Jimmy’s christening tonight

A guilt-ridden Max Branning wrecked Jimmy’s christening in EastEnders tonight (Tuesday, December 30) after clashing with Cindy Beale in front of their horrified friends and family. Max turned up at the church last night, where he shared a shocking reunion with Cindy Beale.

Each realising who the other was, the pair soon made everything about them.

And, as the christening devolved into violence, Peter took a swing at Max – getting one back for his trouble. Max’s bad behaviour continued back on the Square, where he continued to make an enemy of himself with… well, everyone.

Here’s everything that happened in EastEnders tonight.

It’s the match of the century (Credit: BBC)

Max and Cindy ruined Jimmy’s christening in EastEnders tonight

As the episode continued tonight, the penny dropped for Cindy that she was sharing a room with the one and only Max Branning. Sensing tension between the pair, it didn’t take those gathered long to realise that something had gone on between Max and Cindy.

Furious at Max for derailing everything, Peter took a swing at his father-in-law. Max retaliated by punching Peter right back. Outside, he was ordered to leave by everyone – including his grandson, Louie.

Back in Walford, a moody and aggressive Max continued to antagonise his family. Multiple parties tried to make Max see sense, but he went on stropping and lashing out at pretty much everyone in his path.

Full of booze, he returned to Peacock’s Palace in a more somber mood. After apologising to Linda for his behaviour, he continued to wallow in self-pity. There was still one page left in the Max Branning playbook though – making a move on Linda after he mistook her kind words for something else.

Max won’t take no for an answer (Credit: BBC)

Max tries to make amends in spoilers for tomorrow

Wanting to put right everything he’s done wrong, Max meets with Oscar in EastEnders tomorrow (Wednesday, December 31). He asks for help setting up a meeting with Lauren in The Vic, which Oscar reluctantly agrees to.

Later, Lauren rages at her dad for his actions – and for using Oscar to get her to meet with him.

Afterwards, Max goes to Harry’s Barn where he vows to fight for his family. But will they accept Max’s attempts to do the right thing?

