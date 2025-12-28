5 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Jasmine reveals her identity to Patrick as Kat tries to save Zoe

Jasmine Fisher comes clean to Patrick Trueman about her identity – and how she’s related to his murdered son – in EastEnders spoilers for next week. This comes as Zoe awaits trial for killing Anthony, while Kat desperately tries to find the true culprit – Chrissie Watts.

But did Chrissie really kill Anthony? And can Kat clear Zoe’s name without implicating Jasmine?

Elsewhere, Phil and Julie make plans for Nigel, and Harry’s return to Walford holds nothing but disappointment for Gina. Meanwhile, following the events of Christmas, Max continues to make an enemy of himself.

Read our pick of EastEnders spoilers for next week in full below.

Kat's desperate to save Zoe

1. Kat tries to clear Zoe’s name in EastEnders spoilers

With Zoe still being held for Anthony’s murder, Kat calls in a favour from Phil and enlists Ritchie’s help. Ritchie tells Zoe that Anthony was injured twice before his death – meaning that Chrissie could have been his murderer.

Zoe then calls Kat, who makes her promise to stay away from Chrissie, out of fear that she’ll implicate Jasmine. Meanwhile, Jasmine jumps to the wrong conclusion about Kat, and flees the Slater home.

Patrick demands answers

2. Jasmine reveals herself to Patrick in EastEnders spoilers

A grieving Patrick demands answers from the police about Anthony’s murder. When he doesn’t get the answers he wanted, he goes to the station.

Later, Jasmine reveals her true identity to Oscar, who advises her to speak to Patrick. When she does, thinks take a surprising turn.

How will he react to news that Jasmine is his granddaughter?

Nigel takes a shine to Honey

3. Phil and Julie make plans for Nigel

With Christmas now behind them, Phil and Julie plan for Nigel’s future by looking at potential care homes. Honey and Billy look after Nigel while the pair are away – and he soon mistakes Honey for Julie.

Billy looks on, bemused, as Nigel flirts with his wife.

Harry's back, but it's not good news for Gina

4. Heartbreak for Gina in EastEnders spoilers

Harry returns from his stint in the detox clinic. Gina’s happy to be reunited with him, but the good mood doesn’t last – as Harry tells her that they’ll have to put their relationship on hold.

No, he’s more interested in revenge against Ravi for everything that he did to him and Kojo.

Later that week, Penny agrees to let Gina move into her flat.

Max is at loggerheads with just about everyone in his path

5. Max upsets everyone

Following the events of Christmas, Lauren and Peter are keen to move on. Worried about Max and Cindy making a scene, they decide to uninvite Max from Jimmy’s christening, due to his behaviour on Christmas Day.

But when Lauren sees how upset Max is, she has second thoughts, and decides to reinvite him. But, after another bombshell from Jack, Max soon finds himself uninvited again.

Still, Max decides to attend the christening anyway. Fireworks fly when he walks into the church, coming face-to-face with Cindy for the first time since their dalliance on Christmas night.

After Jimmy’s christening descends into chaos, everyone returns to Albert Square, where Max wreaks more havoc in Harry’s Barn. Having upset just about everyone, Max attempts to put things right with Lauren and Oscar on Nicola’s advice… but has he burned too many bridges?

