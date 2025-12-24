Early EastEnders release shares two major revelations ahead of an explosive Christmas

WARNING: The below piece is absolutely crammed full of spoilers for today’s game-changing episode of EastEnders, which can be streamed upon BBC iPlayer now, but has yet to premiere on BBC One – as two gigantic bombshells land at Christmas.

EastEnders will air two huge revelations tonight (Wednesday, December 24), as Zoe Slater and Max Branning both get a shock each on Christmas Eve. With the hunt for Zoe’s stalker still ongoing, and her children still in the ether (although Zoe doesn’t know her daughter is closer than she thinks), one mystery is finally resolved.

Meanwhile, Max Branning is blindsided by some upsetting news of his own when a drunk Oscar lashes out.

Here’s what happens in tonight’s episode of EastEnders.

Zoe gets a shock… and so do the audience (Credit: BBC)

Zoe’s stalker revealed on Christmas Eve in early EastEnders release

As the soap continues tonight, Kat is desperate to support Zoe through her stalker terror. While Zoe heads on a shopping trip with a surprisingly merry Jean, Kat finds Sam snooping around the back rooms of The Vic.

Kat demands to know whether she’s been stalking Zoe, which is when Sam reveals she’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Later that evening, while Kat and Alfie head to Yolande’s carol service in the Square, Zoe finds a Christmas card addressed to her. Inside is a message from her son, wanting to meet up tomorrow.

Zoe is overjoyed, but there’s a surprise lurking in the shadows outside. Secret daughter Jasmine sneaks off to meet with her boss, having had second thoughts about tormenting Zoe.

And who is Jasmine’s boss exactly? None other than Chrissie Watts – back for revenge.

Max’s good mood doesn’t last (Credit: BBC)

Max blindsided as Oscar reveals the truth about Annie

Elsewhere, Max tried to make things right with Linda after taking Annie on Monday. She wasn’t exactly in a forgiving mood, but Jack managed to smooth things over, setting up a meeting between her, Max and Annie.

However, Max’s time with his daughter meant he let down his son, Oscar. Bitter over being sidelined by his dad again, Oscar lashed out.

Mas was left stunned as Oscar revealed that he, Jack and Lauren had known the truth about Annie all along.

Ouch. That’s gotta sting.

