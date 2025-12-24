What time is EastEnders on tonight? All you need to know ahead of Christmas Eve schedule change

It’s Christmas week on Albert Square (and in the real world too) and, with the schedules jam-packed for the occasion, EastEnders won’t be on at its usual time tonight. The soap’s been forced to move so that The Great British Sewing Bee can air at 7.25pm – meaning it won’t make its regular 7.30pm slot.

So when will EastEnders be on? And can viewers still stream it on BBC iPlayer at 6am?

EastEnders isn’t on at its usual time tonight – here’s when its on next

EastEnders will play on BBC One at the earlier time of 6.55pm tonight, just before The Great British Sewing Bee. This episode will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am, just like it always is.

However, there are more changes in store for the rest of the week – with EastEnders airing in two parts tomorrow (Christmas Day – Thursday, December 25), at 7.45pm and 9.45pm. The BBC has confirmed that neither part will be available on iPlayer until they have aired on BBC One.

It will then return for an additional episode on Friday (December 26), at 9.30pm.

EastEnders spoilers for tonight: Max and Zoe get a surprise on Christmas Eve

Max continues to make an enemy of himself on the Square in EastEnders spoilers for tonight. He vows to put things right with Oscar, but is distracted by Linda, with whom he tries to make amends.

Feeling abandoned by his dad, Oscar drowns his sorrows before joining the rest of the family at the concert. Full of Christmas spirit, he makes a shocking revelation to Max.

Has Oscar just doomed the family’s Christmas?

Meanwhile, determined to support Zoe through her stalker ordeal, Kat is shocked when she finds Sam in the back of The Vic. She demands to know whether she’s Zoe’s stalker.

Sam responds by revealing that she has cancer, and that she’s there to find support from Zack.

Later, Kat and Alfie head to Yolande’s carol concert, leaving Zoe home alone. At The Vic, she makes a shocking discovery.

What has Zoe found?

