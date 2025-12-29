What happens in EastEnders next as war breaks out between Max and Cindy at Jimmy’s christening

EastEnders tee’d up the clash of the titans tonight (Monday, December 29), as Max Branning and Cindy Beale came face-to-face for the first time since their Christmas night hookup. The circumstances couldn’t have been any more different though – realising exactly who the other person is.For Cindy, this included the realisation that she’d gotten steamy with the man who killed Steven. Needless to say, the stage is set for an epic showdown between two of Walford’s most volatile figures.

Here’s what happened in EastEnders tonight – and what happens next.

Cindy was shocked to realise she’d slept with Max Branning (Credit: BBC)

Max disobeyed his family

In the wake of an eventful Christmas, Lauren and Peter made final preparations for Jimmy’s christening. This included their decision to uninvite Max from the event, to prevent an ugly confrontation between him and Cindy.

Max managed to talk his way back into being invited after giving a thoughtful gift to Lauren – but was soon uninvited again after Jack dropped a bombshell over his recent behaviour.

The family were shocked to hear how Abi Jr. was now living with Tanya after Max had lost her while he was off sleeping with a neighbour.

But, after a word of advice from Linda, Max decided to attend the christening anyway. With the congregation gathered, Max sauntered in mid-ceremony, sidling up to Cindy in the pews.

Recognising each other from Christmas Night, the penny finally dropped. But what happens next?

Max attempts to make amends with his family (Credit: BBC)

Max and Cindy make a scene in EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow

As Max and Cindy’s reunion slash first meeting continues tomorrow (Tuesday, December 30), Jimmy’s christening descends into chaos. In the aftermath, the families return to Walford, where they head for a drink at Harry’s Barn.

Unfortunately, Max isn’t far behind, and he continues to wreak havoc there too. After making an enemy of his family, Max accepts some words of advice from Nicola, and tries to make things right between himself and his kids.

But has a line been crossed?

