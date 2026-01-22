WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, as Jasmine opens up about her brother.

Jasmine Fisher has been stirring things up ever since she first set foot in Walford. She has wasted no time leaving chaos in her wake. But while plenty has been said about Zoe’s daughter, one big question has remained unanswered. Whatever happened to Jasmine’s twin brother?

That mystery is finally addressed as Oscar and Jasmine push ahead with their plan to leave Walford in today’s episode (Thursday, January 22). With Max and Cindy going into full panic mode, they will stop at nothing to prevent Oscar from disappearing with Jasmine.

The problem is that Jasmine has her hooks well and truly into Oscar. He is convinced he is madly in love and can’t see what everyone else is so worried about.

EastEnders: Jasmine talks about her brother

As Max and Cindy enlist Lauren in their bid to keep Oscar in Albert Square, Lauren realises drastic action is needed. She decides the only way to speak to her brother alone is to lie and lure him back home.

But when Lauren calls, Oscar is already with Jasmine, busy planning their escape for later that same day.

Oscar offers Jasmine yet another chance to stay in Walford, but she shuts it down immediately. She insists she wants out and starts reeling off the long list of people who never wanted her around. That list includes Zoe and her adoptive mum, Anita.

In a raw moment, Jasmine says she is convinced the only ones who ever truly loved her were Oscar and Zoe’s cat, Mini Mo. Then, unexpectedly, she brings up her brother.

For the first time, Jasmine opens up about having a sibling and reveals that something separated them. She looks ready to finally explain what happened between them, but Lauren’s call interrupts and derails the conversation.

EastEnders: What happened to Zoe’s son?

Viewers already know that Zoe gave birth to twins back in 2006, revealed during a flashback episode last year. For years, Zoe believed her son had been put up for adoption and that her daughter had died.

When Zoe returned to Walford, finding her son became her obsession. She even told Sharon Watts that Dennis Rickman was the twins’ father, a lie designed to persuade Sharon to fund a private investigator.

It was only when Zoe came face-to-face with Jasmine that she discovered her daughter had survived. But no one has ever found Zoe and Anthony’s son.

Since Jasmine arrived and killed Anthony, Zoe’s search for her son has taken a back seat.

Now that Jasmine has mentioned her brother on screen once more, could this be the groundwork for him to appear in the soap?

Max and Lauren play with fire

Elsewhere, Lauren, Max, and Cindy decide it’s time for a full-blown intervention to show Oscar that his girlfriend keeps lying to him.

Max hatches a risky plan to bribe Jasmine with cash, hoping it will force her to admit she lied about him trying to kiss her. But Jasmine is sharper than he gives her credit for. She quickly realises it is a trap and that Oscar is secretly listening from the next room.

With his scheme backfiring spectacularly, Max is left floundering. In the end, it is Lauren who finally gets through to her brother. She convinces Oscar that if he truly wants to leave, he should wait until he has enough money to do it properly.

Jasmine is furious that Lauren has managed to outmanoeuvre her. Could Lauren be the one to make her brother finally see sense?

