Max Branning and Cindy Beale vowed revenge on Jasmine in tonight’s EastEnders (Wednesday, January 21), but while they formed the ultimate alliance, four main characters plotted their exit from Walford.

Jasmine is still determined to flee the Square and take her boyfriend Oscar with her. But they’re not the only ones leaving, because tomorrow’s episode (Thursday, January 22) sees Phil press ahead with his own secret scheme to take Nigel to Portugal.

Max was shocked when Jasmine accused him of kissing her (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: Max has revenge in mind

Both Max and Cindy have been left reeling since Jasmine arrived in Walford, and the pair are now united in their determination to expose her lies.

Jasmine recently issued Cindy a terrifying threat, warning that she could reveal her location to the notorious Ford family. On top of that, she accused Max of trying to kiss her, a claim that has placed his future with his family in serious doubt.

For now, the truth that Jasmine was responsible for killing Anthony Trueman on Christmas Day remains hidden.

With the walls closing in, Jasmine urged Oscar to leave Walford with her. Max quickly realised she was running from something and tried to stop his son from going.

Instead, Jasmine played her strongest card by accusing Max of making a move on her. Knowing Max’s past, she was confident people would believe her. What she did not expect was for sworn enemies Max and Cindy to put their differences aside and work together.

Tonight’s episode saw Cindy revelling in the fallout from Jasmine’s accusation. She reminded Max that she had warned him Jasmine was dangerous, clearly enjoying the fact she had been proved right.

Cindy was spooked by Jasmine’s threats (Credit: BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron)

EastEnders: Max and Cindy teamed up

When Cindy later admitted she did not believe Max had tried anything with Jasmine, he suggested she might help him expose the truth. Cindy refused, insisting this was karma for what he did to Steven.

That changed after Cindy had a confrontation of her own with Jasmine. When Jasmine chillingly admitted she enjoyed the feeling she got from pushing Cindy down the stairs, Cindy was furious.

But real fear set in when Jasmine threatened to tell the Ford family where she was. Realising Jasmine would stop at nothing to protect herself, Cindy called Max.

The pair agreed to temporarily bury the hatchet and work together to bring Jasmine down. The question now is whether they can force her out of Walford without Oscar leaving too.

Phil plotted to leave

Elsewhere, Phil was also preparing to leave Walford as he pushed on with his plan to stop Nigel from being placed in a care home.

Only Sam knows about the trip, and despite her attempts to change his mind, Phil refused to listen. He was adamant that Nigel’s wife Julie does not need to know, convinced she simply wants Nigel out of the way.

Believing a dose of Portuguese sunshine is the answer, Phil continued with his plan. Even Sam’s reminder that his family needs him failed to make him see sense.

Phil is planning to leave (Credit: BBC/Jack Barns/Kieron McCarron

The drama continues tomorrow

As Oscar announces he intends to leave with Jasmine, Max and Cindy step up their efforts to expose her lies.

At the same time, Phil goes ahead with his escape plan for Nigel. While Sam is aware of what her brother is planning, she has bigger concerns, including her upcoming breast cancer operation. Phil promises he will be there for her, but plans to leave as soon as she comes out of surgery.

As Sam heads to hospital, Denise confides in George about her worries over Phil. Later, Sam is relieved to see Phil by her side when she wakes up, but she accidentally lets slip about his plans for Nigel in front of George.

George quickly passes the information on to Denise. With tensions rising, can Phil’s friends and family stop him from leaving, or are four major exits about to rock Walford?

What else happened in EastEnders tonight?

While EastEnders saw Max and Cindy plotting their revenge, Kat started to realise Jean might have been right about Jasmine after all.

Elsewhere, Elaine and Ian’s battle of the businesses stepped up a gear and George made a deal with the devil when he went into business with Nicola Mitchell, despite Billy’s words of warning.

