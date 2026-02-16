Tonight’s EastEnders turned the heat up as Jasmine finally made her long-awaited comeback, but what started as a tense reunion quickly spiralled into a jaw-dropping confession, and tomorrow night, things get even messier when the police swoop in and Jasmine is arrested.

Still shaken by Chrissie’s explosive claim that Jasmine killed Anthony, Kat was determined to track down her granddaughter and bring her home.

Acting on a tip-off from Chrissie, Kat found Jasmine working in a cafe in Peckham after running away from Walford.

Patrick faced his toughest day yet as Anthony’s funeral arrived (Credit: BBC)

Patrick struggled at Anthony’s funeral

As Patrick struggled with the enormity of saying a final goodbye to Anthony, Kat begged Jasmine to come home. However, Jasmine didn’t want to know and bluntly told Kat where to go.

Meanwhile, back at The Vic, Sam had been recruited by Kat to babysit Chrissie and Jake.

As Chrissie and Sam caught up, Sam opened up to Chrissie about her cancer treatment and revealed she had been given the all clear by doctors.

As everyone gathered for Anthony’s wake in the pub, Oscar was surprised to see Chrissie and Jake. He followed them upstairs and grilled Chrissie about Jasmine, intrigued to meet the woman who his girlfriend claimed made her life hell.

But it was Chrissie who got the last laugh, telling Oscar that Jasmine was the one who killed Anthony, leaving him stunned.

Kat brought Jasmine back to Walford (Credit: BBC)

Jasmine returned to face the music

After some serious persuasion, Kat finally got Jasmine to come home. Jasmine was reunited with Patrick, giving him something to smile about for the first time in weeks.

But as Kat took her granddaughter upstairs to talk, Jasmine was stunned to come face-to-face with Chrissie and realised she had walked into a trap.

As Chrissie tried to drag the truth from Jasmine – literally – Kat told Chrissie to leave them while they talked.

Kat begged Jasmine to open up, telling her that whatever she’s done, she will protect her from prison.

Eventually, Jasmine finally confessed that she was the one who killed Anthony. But what will Kat do now that she’s had her greatest fears confirmed?

Jasmine is arrested tomorrow (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Jasmine is arrested tomorrow

The drama doesn’t let up tomorrow. Jasmine disappears once again, sending Kat into a panic as she fears her granddaughter has fled.

But Jasmine soon reappears, and she is carrying the murder weapon.

In a shocking twist, Jasmine tells Kat they should use it to frame Chrissie. Before the plan can go any further, however, the police arrive and arrest Jasmine for murder.

Terrified about what lies ahead, Jasmine turns to Oscar in desperation. She pleads with him to find proof that she acted in self-defence.

With Jasmine’s words ringing in his ears, Oscar springs into action. But will he stand by her when it matters most, or has she finally pushed him too far?

