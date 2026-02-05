EastEnders fans were left reeling today over Zoe Slater’s heartbreak after she finally uncovered the real story behind Jasmine’s mysterious disappearance.

While Jasmine remains missing, the drama is far from over – because Jake Moon is heading back to Walford next week, and he might just be the one to find Zoe’s daughter.

Patrick’s visit didn’t go to plan

This week’s gripping scenes saw Patrick visit Zoe in prison, where he struggled to keep Kat’s secret.

On strict orders not to spill the beans about Jasmine doing a runner, Patrick tried to keep quiet but ended up leaving Zoe with more questions than answers.

Zoe was left rattled after Patrick’s cryptic comments about her daughter’s whereabouts.

But it was today’s tense episode (Thursday, February 5) that saw the truth finally come out. Kat, unable to keep it hidden any longer, confessed to Zoe over the phone that Jasmine was missing.

EastEnders: Zoe got a call from beyond the grave

Just as Zoe tried to process Patrick’s visit, another shock landed. Jake Moon, who many presumed dead, sent her a visiting request.

Kat, at first baffled, was quick to question if someone was playing games. But Zoe, convinced that Jake’s ties to Chrisse meant trouble, decided she wouldn’t accept the visit.

That’s when Kat finally came clean about Jasmine. She admitted her suspicions: if Jake or Chrisse wanted to see Zoe, they might know something about Jasmine’s disappearance.

The revelation left Zoe reeling, especially with the possibility that Jasmine had gone back to Chrisse, despite claiming she was terrified of her. But Kat was adamant that she had to see Jake, determined to get to the bottom of all this.

Jake brings more drama next week

Next week, the tension ramps up as Jake returns to Walford – but not before he makes a stop to see Zoe in prison.

Jake is desperate for answers about what went down at Christmas and reveals that Chrissie’s vengeful plot has torn their relationship apart.

Zoe’s shocking news leaves Jake floored, and he wastes no time ending things with Chrissie. But when Zoe begs him to help prove her innocence, Jake refuses to get involved.

Determined to free Zoe, Vicki and Kat team up to hunt down Jake, convinced he’s the key to clearing Zoe’s name.

Kat tracks him down and persuades him to visit Alfie, leading to an emotional family reunion and, eventually, Jake agreeing to stick around.

But the drama doesn’t stop there. Jake soon finds himself face-to-face with Phil, who urges him to do right by Kat and Alfie. Jake quickly cooks up a plan to lure Chrissie back to Walford, setting the stage for even more explosive scenes.

