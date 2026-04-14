Everyone seems to hate Jacob, or that’s what Emmerdale fans think

Jacob is under attack from bullying boss Dr Todd and the Emmerdale fans have had enough!

Cruel Caitlyn is just the latest in a long line of people who have let down, hurt or abused Jacob. And they fear Emmerdale is turning into the ‘Everyone hates Jacob show.’

There’s certainly nowhere to escape for the lad now Dr Todd has moved herself into Vanessa’s home. Can Jacob find a way to fight back against his enemey? Or is there yet more misery in store for the ill-fated character?

Jacob is trapped in a living nightmare (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd is targeting Jacob

Dr Todd first began picking on Jacob at work. Her initial negative comments have escalated into relentless, cruel criticism, and left Jacob questioning his future in the medical field.

The lad was pushed to breaking point and almost killed Cain after accidentally running him over.

Events took another troubling turn when Dr Todd discovered Jacob had been groomed by his former teacher, Maya. And viewers saw her researching details of her student’s abuse online.

The only chance Jacob had to escape Todd was when he was off-duty. But now his boss living with Vanessa, he can’t even leave the house without the risk of running into her.

Fans fear history will repeat itself for poor Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans fear Jacob’s character is being abused

Jacob will now face another challenge when Todd spins a wicked lie about his conduct. But the fans are sick and tired of watching Jacob being targeted and taken down.

“I think he deserves better,” declared one before questioning, “Is Emmerdale really starting to turn into the Everyone Hates Jacob show?”

“When Jacob arrived in the village his adoptive mum (Alicia) was so overbearing he was absolutely set up to have issues,” another agreed.

A third fan pointed out, “It seems like the only people who actually care about Jacob are Eric and Kerry. Even Sarah seems over him.”

There’s even fears that Jacob’s traumatic past will return to haunt him.

“Now that it is clear that Jacob is being bullied by this woman, I don’t know what will happen, but I imagine a lot of the Maya grooming stuff will come up again,” one of the character’s worried supporters said. “I honestly felt so bad for him.”

Jacob reports his bullying boss to HR (Credit: ITV)

Jacob is pushed to take action in next week’s Emmerdale

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers see Jacob finding the guts to report Todd’s harassment. Reaching the end of his tether, Jacob decides the only way he can deal with the problem is by reporting his boss to HR.

Jacob’s colleague Rich thinks this is a really big mistake. He points out going up against Caitlyn Todd is like committing career suicide, but Jacob goes ahead and raises the formal complaint.

However, danger is looming when Todd sees Jacob going into a room with the HR rep.

As her face darkens it’s clear she’s going to make him pay for this. Will Jacob live to regret standing up to his bully? And what fresh hell does Todd have in store for him?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2026? A complete guide to departures, returns and new arrivals in the Dales