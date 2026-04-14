Euphoria fans slam ‘vile, degrading’ poo scene featuring Chloe Cherry in season 3: ‘So unnecessary’

Euphoria season 3 is already dividing viewers – and one “disgusting” scene involving Chloe Cherry, a dog, and poo is at the centre of the backlash.

The first two seasons were packed with uncomfortable moments, from Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie vomiting in the hot tub to its notoriously graphic sexual content.

But just one episode into Euphoria season 3, things have escalated fast, and Sam Levinson is already facing criticism.

Of course, a lot of this comes down to personal taste. What shocks one viewer won’t faze another. But one scene in the premiere has pushed even hardened fans to their limit.

Did Euphoria go too far this time? (Credit: HBO Max)

Why Euphoria fans are so ‘disgusted’ by Chloe Cherry’s poo scene in season 3

The premiere largely follows Rue’s chaotic attempts to make money as a drug dealer while paying back Laurie.

In one sequence, she’s forced to swallow balloons filled with cocaine and fentanyl to smuggle them across the border. With help from Faye (Chloe Cherry), they coat them in water and KY Jelly to get them down.

That alone is grim. But the scene doesn’t stop there.

Rue makes it home and successfully poop out the balloons. However, Faye walks into the house with poo running down her leg… before a dog runs up and licks it.

Cherry hasn’t addressed that specific moment, but she told Metro that Levinson pushed her to make the earlier swallowing scene as “disgusting” as possible.

“He was like, ‘I really, really, really, really, really need you to turn the disgust up in this scene,’ and I was like, all right, I’m gonna give it a go,” she recalled.

“I just managed to pull it off… and when we stopped shooting, everybody clapped. I’m not even kidding, the whole crew clapped for me. They were so amazed at how disgusting I made that scene.”

Euphoria fans were left nauseous by the premiere (Credit: HBO Max)

‘There is no need for this’

The premiere as a whole has had a mixed reception – but this scene, in particular, has sparked outrage.

“Faye [pooing] herself and the dog licking it was so unnecessarily gross. Like vomit doesn’t even usually bother me but that was vile,” one user commented.

“There is absolutely no need whatsoever to have her [poo] herself and have a dog lick it. Degrading and disgusting,” another wrote.

“I’m sorry wtf was that scene with Faye and the dog?” a third asked.

“When the dog licked the poo off of Faye I almost gagged,” a fourth added.

“Sam Levinson needs to go to jail for the dog licking poop off Faye’s butt,” a fifth posted on X. “I threw up,” another wrote.

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Euphoria season 3 episode 1 is available to stream on HBO Max and Sky now.