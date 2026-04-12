The exact time Euphoria season 3 starts tonight and its full release schedule

Euphoria season 3 — which could mark the end of the HBO hit — is finally here, so make sure you know exactly what time it drops and how to watch it tonight.

It’s been nearly seven years since Sam Levinson introduced the chaotic, drug-fuelled world of East Highland High. Since then, Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi have become global stars — and this chapter could be their last ride.

With major storylines teased, season 3 is set to be one of the most-watched shows of the year. Here’s everything you need to know before it lands.

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What will happen to Rue in season 3? (Credit: HBO)

What time is Euphoria season 3 out tonight?

Euphoria season 3 episode 1 premieres at 2am UK time on Monday, April 13, before airing again at 9pm later that evening.

Yes, it’s late, but it’s tied to HBO’s US-first release schedule. The show drops at 9pm ET in America, which translates to the early hours in the UK.

Here’s how that lines up globally:

6pm PT

7pm MT

8pm CT

9pm ET

10pm Brazil

2am UK (April 13)

3am Central Europe (April 13)

4am Eastern Europe (April 13)

6am Gulf States (April 13)

7:30am India (April 13)

9am Thailand (April 13)

10am China (April 13)

11am Japan (April 13)

12pm Australia (AEST) (April 13)

2pm New Zealand (April 13)

If you’re not staying up, the 9pm repeat is your safer option — just avoid spoilers.

How to watch Euphoria season 3

UK viewers can watch Euphoria season 3 via HBO Max, Sky Atlantic, or NOW.

Episode 1 will air on Sky Atlantic at 2am and stream on HBO Max at the same time.

If you’ve got Sky, you may already have access. Otherwise, NOW offers an entertainment pass from £2.99 per month, or you can subscribe directly to HBO Max.

Either way, you can watch on demand whenever you’re ready.

Jacob Elordi returns as Nate (Credit: HBO)

How many episodes will there be?

Season 3 will consist of eight episodes.

Exact runtimes haven’t been confirmed, but expect hour-long instalments — and likely a longer finale.

This season also pushes the show visually, becoming the first narrative TV series to shoot significant footage on 65mm film.

Euphoria season 3 release schedule

Episode 1: April 13, 2026

Episode 2: April 20, 2026

Episode 3: April 27, 2026

Episode 4: May 4, 2026

Episode 5: May 11, 2026

Episode 6: May 18, 2026

Episode 7: May 25, 2026

Episode 8: June 1, 2026

Who’s in the cast?

Several key stars return, including Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), and Jacob Elordi (Nate). The cast also features:

Hunter Schafer as Jules

Nika King as Leslie

Alexa Demie as Maddy

Maude Apatow as Lexi

Martha Kelly as Laurie

Chloe Cherry as Faye

The season will also include Eric Dane’s final on-screen appearance following his death earlier this year at 53 after an ALS diagnosis.

Levinson revealed Dane insisted on returning despite his condition.

“He just showed up with such grace and dignity… a consummate professional,” he said (via Variety).

Cassie takes a new path in season 3 (Credit: HBO)

Is Euphoria ending with season 3?

There are currently no confirmed plans for a fourth season — and all signs point to this being the end.

Zendaya has already hinted that “closure is coming”, while Alexa Demie admitted: “It feels like it.”

Given the cast’s rising profiles and the long wait between seasons, another run would be difficult to pull off.

Levinson has also said he has “no plans” beyond season 3, focusing instead on delivering a strong ending.

Read more: The 20 best movies and TV shows on HBO Max after UK launch

Euphoria season 3 premieres on April 13 on HBO Max and Sky Atlantic.