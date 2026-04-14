Former Corrie actress Helen Flanagan had a secret fling with I’m A Celebrity South Africa star Adam Thomas while he reportedly had a girlfriend.

Helen, who is currently starring in the latest series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach on Paramount+, is single and open to a new relationship.

However, her love life has been well-documented over the years. She and former Chelsea player Scott were engaged between 2018 and 2022. The pair share three children: daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four.

Following their split, Helen began dating another former professional player, Robbie Talbot, in 2024 before splitting last May.

That said, she also had a short-lived fling with fellow soap star Adam that seemingly went under the radar…

Helen had short-lived fling with Adam (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan’s secret fling with I’m A Celebrity star Adam Thomas

Back in 2008, Helen and Adam were spotted “passionately snogging” each other at a Manchester nightclub.

At the time, reports claimed that Adam arrived at the club with his “blonde girlfriend”. However, he allegedly went to another part of the building and was caught packing on the PDA with Helen.

“It was as if they’d been holding back until this point,” a source told The People, per Digital Spy. “All of a sudden they grabbed each other and were caressing and fondling for a good few minutes. They were passionately snogging and kept stroking each other’s faces.

“Helen was nuzzling his neck and kept rubbing her hands all over his chest but despite the shocked looks of clubbers, they didn’t seem to care. She had her arms round his neck most of the time and at one point he had his hands firmly on her bum.”

According to the insider, Helen “knew Adam was there with his girlfriend but it didn’t seem to matter to her”.

Adam is currently in the jungle with David Haye, who also had a short-lived relationship with Helen. The former boxer made headlines for being part of a “throuple”.

However, Helen shut down speculation that she was involved in one.

Adam admitted to kissing Helen (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Adam admitted to fling with Helen

While competing on I’m A Celebrity in Australia in 2016, Adam opened up about being linked to Helen.

While speaking to his campmates, he told them that he once made the front page of a newspaper for kissing her.

He opened up about the situation when he was talking about being papped and his private life being exposed in the press.

“Did she do it and then immediately scream I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here?” Joel Dommett joked after Helen was notorious for quitting trials during her series.

Read more: Helen Flanagan drops relationship bombshell as she makes savage swipe at exes Scott Sinclair and Robbie Talbot

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