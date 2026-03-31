Helen Flanagan drops relationship bombshell as she makes savage swipe at exes Scott Sinclair and Robbie Talbot

Reality star and actress Helen Flanagan took a swipe at her exes, Scott Sinclair and Robbie Talbot, in a new interview.

The 35-year-old, who famously played Rosie Webster in TV soap opera Coronation Street, is currently starring in the 2026 series of Celebrity Ex on the Beach on Paramount+.

She joins a line-up including Jedward star John Grimes and TOWIE’s Dani Imbert. In the first episode, Helen embarked on a one-on-one date with John, where she opened up about wanting more children.

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However, in a new interview, Helen has dropped a bombshell surrounding her future relationships.

Helen and Scott were engaged for four years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan makes swipe at exes Scott Sinclair and Robbie Talbot

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Helen dismissed the idea of dating another footballer after previously being in relationships with two.

Helen and former Chelsea player Scott were engaged between 2018 and 2022. The pair share three children: daughters Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and son Charlie, four.

Following their split, she began dating another former professional player, Robbie Talbot, in 2024 before splitting last May.

When asked whether she could see herself settling down with another footie star, Helen said: “No! Definitely not” while laughing.

However, she admitted she has no regrets. She added: “‘Life is too short and I think you’ve got to go with your heart”.

When dating someone new, Helen said she likes to “keep my life very separate”, stating that her “children are so precious”.

“It would take a lot for me to introduce anyone to my children, because they’re so precious, it would have to be really right and a very sensible male, yeah,” she continued.

Helen split from Robbie last year (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I don’t have to tone myself down’

In the same chat, Helen insisted she is sick of “shrinking herself and toning things down” for partners. However, she did open up about what she is hoping to find in her next relationship.

“I think it’s a really lovely feeling when you’re with a man and you feel like I can really be myself here and they think I’m great, they think I’m really funny and I don’t have to tone myself down,” she said.

During her stint on Celebrity Ex on the Beach, it is unknown which of Helen’s exes will join the villa.

Read more: Helen Flanagan drops baby bombshell following sudden split from partner Robbie Talbot

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