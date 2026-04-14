I’m A Celebrity hit with schedule shake-up tonight as show moves to different time slot ahead of first elimination

I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans will need to adjust their evening plans tonight (April 14), as the hit ITV show has been pushed back to a new time thanks to a football fixture.

After last night’s tense episode ended without revealing the result of a crucial Bushtucker Trial, viewers are already eager to tune in. But they will have to wait a little longer than usual to get their fix.

Dec and presenting partner Ant will be on screen at a later time tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why I’m A Celebrity South Africa is on later tonight

The schedule shake-up comes as England take on Spain in a Women’s Euros Qualifier, airing on ITV1 from 6.30pm.

Coverage is expected to run until 9.10pm, meaning I’m A Celebrity South Africa will start straight after. Tonight’s episode will run for 60 minutes, finishing at 10.10pm before the news.

Sinitta, Bev, Mo and Seann take part in tonight’s trial (Credit: ITV)

What happens on I’m A Celebrity tonight?

The drama continues in camp as the celebrities remain split between the Lions and Rhinos, with Main Camp still divided by a wall. It is a twist that has sparked plenty of debate among viewers.

Tonight’s trial sees Seann, Beverley, Mo and Sinitta facing a nerve-wracking challenge high above a cliff.

“Oh my god, I don’t like the look of this,” Seann admits, as Sinitta reacts: “What?!”

Ant and Dec explain that the group will be suspended over the edge, each held by five ropes while answering general knowledge questions. A correct answer gives them the chance to cut an opponent’s rope, while a wrong one means cutting their own.

Once all five ropes are gone, the celebrities will plunge from the cliff edge below.

Who will hold their nerve and who will take the fall?

When will eliminations begin?

As with the previous all-stars series, the show was pre-recorded, meaning viewers are not voting during the episodes.

Instead, campmates decide who takes on trials and who leaves. The overall winner will be crowned in a live final on April 24.

In the last series, the first elimination came just five days in. However, with this run now several episodes deep and no departures yet, it suggests eliminations could be just around the corner.

For now, all eyes are on tonight’s delayed episode and that long-awaited trial result.

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I’m A Celebrity is on at the later time of 9.10pm tonight (April 14) on ITV1 and ITVX.

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