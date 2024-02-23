The saddest Gogglebox tragedies to rock the Channel 4 show’s stars in the last year

Channel 4 telly juggernaut Gogglebox may brings the giggles but it has also seen it’s fair share of tragedies over the past year.

Here, we round up everything the stars of the show has been through during the last 12 months.

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb’s tragic news

Stephen Webb’s mum Pat died after a “long illness” in January. Popular Mummy Pat appeared on the show from series 10 to 12 alongside her son.

Brighton-based hairdresser Stephen paid tribute to his beloved mum on Instagram.

He said: “Mummy Pat, you were one in a million, took everyone at face value, would share your last fiver with a stranger, the salt of the earth and the absolute centre of our world! Rest in peace mum.”

Last October, the Malone family were also left heartbroken when their beloved dog Dave died.

The Manchester-based family, who have appeared on Channel 4 show Googlebox since 2014, posted a heartfelt message on Twitter. It said: “There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling or how much we loved you, Dave.

“You helped everyone see the true lovable nature of Rotties. We were blessed to have you for 12 and a half years.”

Dave had been a source of many comedic moments during his cameos on the Malone’s sofa.

Rottweiler Dave was always up to mischief on the Malones’ sofa (Credit: Channel 4)

More heartache for stars of Channel 4 show Gogglebox

Also in October, former Gogglebox star Sandra Martin announced the tragic news that her sister Jennifer had passed away.

Sandra, who had already lost four people close to her to Covid-19, appeared on the show between 2013 and 2017 alongside best friend Sandi. She announced the news on Twitter and said: “I LOVE YOU JEN.”

In fact, last October proved a tough month for many members of the Gogglebox cast, past and present.

Georgia Bell, who appears on the show with best pal Abbie, broke the news of her nan’s death on Instagram.

She said: “Our beautiful little Nana, you’re now the brightest star in the sky. The most beautiful soul, our bestest friend. Nothing is ever going to be the same but we know you’re always here in our hearts.

“We love you forever and always. Sleep tight out little Nana.”

