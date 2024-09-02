Fresh reports claim former Strictly star Giovanni Pernice tried to reach out to Amanda Abbington directly. It comes amid the recent investigation into his treatment of the actress.

The former Strictly pro allegedly tried to give Amanda a ring amid the alleged bullying accusations. The call is said to have come weeks after it emerged that the investigation team were looking for missing footage of the pair’s rehearsals…

The BBC is currently investigating the treatment of Amanda on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice ‘contacts Amanda Abbington’

The Sherlock actress has previously claimed Giovanni was “abusive, cruel and mean” during rehearsals and reports claim she was “shocked” to see Giovanni’s attempt in contacting her.

Consequently, the matter is said to have been reported to investigators. They are said to be close to sharing their findings but have been delayed due to the introduction of new evidence.

Giovanni tried to call Amanda a few weeks ago. Nobody knows why.

An insider alleged to The Sun: “Giovanni tried to call Amanda a few weeks ago. Nobody knows why. They’ve not spoken since she quit the show. So for him to call out of the blue, especially with an inquiry taking place, is very odd.

“Amanda didn’t want to speak to him and blocked his number. She wants nothing to do with Giovanni. She told her team of the incident and they passed on the information to the BBC executives heading up the inquiry. Giovanni hasn’t been in touch since.”

Giovanni Pernice is said to have reached out to Amanda Abbington (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice latest

Another source close to the BBC is said to have claimed: “Strictly producers want to try to move on from this. The longer all this drags out, the worse the impact will be on this year’s 20th anniversary series. The Gio inquiry is a black cloud hanging over it.”

Meanwhile, Amanda previously told The Sun of the alleged bullying: “I couldn’t sit back and let him do that to other people.”

The publication reports that the BBC yesterday told them: “We will not be commenting on individuals or engaging in speculation.”

ED! has contacted Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington’s representatives for comment.

Amanda left Strictly in 2023 on alleged medical grounds but later admitted she was receiving PTSD therapy due to the trauma she had ensured behind the scenes on the show.

Giovanni Pernice has denied the claims.

