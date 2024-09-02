Strictly 2024 star Pete Wicks has revealed that former contestant Zara McDermott was the one who pushed him into signing up for the BBC dance show.

Pete and Zara – one of the stars to come forward with abusive behaviour claims – are friends through Zara’s boyfriend Sam Thompson.

And, in comments to Lorraine Kelly earlier today (September 2), Pete sidestepped the scandal and revealed that Zara “loves” the show, and that’s why he decided to take part.

His comments will be pretty baffling to some, given that Zara has spoken out about her bad experience on the show.

Zara’s pro partner Graziano Di Prima was sacked from the show amid claims he kicked, hit and spat at Zara.

Strictly 2024: Pete admits Zara ‘pushed’ him to sign up

“Your lovely Zara, has she given you some good advice, has she said enjoy, what’s she said to you?” Lorraine probed.

Pete shared: “Zara was the one who pushed me to do the show because she loves the show.”

He then said: “I’ll admit, I’ve actually never seen it. The first time I saw Strictly was the first live show with Zara. And I thought, oh wow, this is amazing. But I never thought I’d do this and the sequins and all that stuff.

“It’s a brand-new challenge and wasn’t something I thought I would ever do. But it’s all about challenging yourself.”

Asked how he’s feeling about the start of the new series of Strictly, Pete revealed to Lorraine that he’s “petrified”.

He shared: “I’m petrified.”

“So are you telling me you can’t dance?” she asked.

“I’m like a Ferrari from the waist down and a Volvo from the waist up,” he said. “The hips are there but the top half doesn’t move. I’ve got the hips but nothing else, and I feel like you need the whole body, Lorraine.”

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima

Zara claimed in July that she was involved in incidents during Strictly rehearsals which she found “incredibly distressing” to watch back”, including Graziano allegedly kicking and spitting at her.

She had “wrestled with the fear of opening up” about her experiences and thanked the BBC for its “swift actions” and support.

In a statement at the time, Graziano said: “I deeply regret the events that led to my departure from Strictly. My intense passion and determination to win might have affected my training regime.

“Respecting the BBC HR process, I understand it’s best for the show that I step away. While there are aspects of this story involving external influences that I can’t discuss at this time, I remain committed to being strong for my family and friends.”

Fellow pro Giovanni Pernice, 33, is also at the centre of inappropriate behaviour allegations – which he vehemently denies.

