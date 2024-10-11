Nick Knowles has had a troubling couple of weeks on Strictly Come Dancing after recently suffering a knee injury.

The injury forced him out of last Saturday’s live show and is throwing doubt on his performance this weekend.

His knee injury came just days after he damaged his shoulder whilst changing a car tyre. Now, it’s unclear if Nick will be able to dance on tomorrow night’s show.

According to reports, a decision will be made on Nick‘s future on the show today (October 11).

Nick was forced to miss the show last weekend (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Nick Knowles on Strictly

A source has told the Mirror: “The plan is to rehearse today and Friday and then a final decision will be made about Saturday evening. He is going to try and do the routine he’d already learned for Movie Week.

“It’s unfortunate it’s a Charleston because it’s very hard to do without lots of knee action, but there is no alternative. Everyone has their fingers crossed for him.”

ED! has contacted reps for Nick and Strictly for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Knowles (@nickknowles)

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Nick updated his followers on his condition.

He said: “I am behind the scenes at It Takes Two and the good news is that the physios have cleared me to train tomorrow.

“That’s not an all clear for Saturday yet, so I have to see how I can get on tomorrow and then a decision will be made on Friday.”

During his It Takes Two appearance, Nick said: “Each day it gets a little bit better. On Friday it looked pretty bad to be honest. It felt bad. Saturday, not so good but I had a scan and we decided that after a look at that we would wait until Monday and. Monday, a little bit stronger.

A decision on Nick’s future on Strictly will be made today (Credit: BBC)

“Each day it gets a little bit better. On Friday it looked pretty bad to be honest. It felt bad.

“Saturday, not so good but I had a scan and we decided that after a look at that we would wait until Monday and. Monday, a little bit stronger.”

This weekend the couples will all perform once again to impress the judges.

Meanwhile, BonusCodeBets.co.uk has tasked ChatGPT with predicting how each couple will fare this weekend.

Which couple could leave this weekend? (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly 2024

The tool was asked to “predict who will finish top in week four, which two will be in the dreaded dance-off, who will end up going home, and spot any trends from previous weeks”.

Its response suggests that Paul Merson could face the dance-off against Pete Wicks this weekend.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

A spokesperson for BonusCodeBets.co.uk said: “With Strictly Come Dancing transitioning from movie week, our AI analysis anticipates that it will be the end of the road for Paul ‘The Magic Man’ Merson.

“There is cause for some celebration, with our expert expecting Tasha Ghouri to twirl her way to the top for the third week in a row!”

Read more: Terminally ill Strictly audience member on ‘oath’ she had to make not to spill dance-off results

Are you hoping Nick will remain in Strictly? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.