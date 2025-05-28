Loose Women star Brenda Edwards has revealed she is eager to sign up for Strictly Come Dancing this year.

Brenda rose to fame on The X Factor in 2005 and finished in third place. She has since carved out a successful career in television and on stage, where she has starred in many musicals.

However, she has sights set higher, and it appears her co-star Coleen Nolan does too.

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards wants to do Strictly Come Dancing

Currently, Brenda is enjoying a stint in the West End for Chicago alongside Janette Manrara, who used to be a pro dancer on the hit BBC show. Now, Janette hosts Strictly’s spin-off programme, It Takes Two, alongside Fleur East.

In a new interview, Brenda has admitted she really wants to do Strictly this year and has asked Janette to “put in a good word for me”.

“Don’t worry, I’m pushing all avenues. If I get on Strictly, I’ll have to start practising my splits. I want to do it!” she told Best magazine.

However, fellow Loose Women panelist Coleen has also been very vocal about wanting to sign up, and Brenda is fully aware.

“It’s between Coleen Nolan and me, because she really wants to go on it also,” she added.

‘I am addicted to it’

During an episode of Loose Women last year, Nolans singer Coleen confessed her love for Strictly, and her desire to take part one day.

“I am addicted to it, I am every single year,” she stated.

“I cannot miss it, I love it just as much this series as I have every other series. I’m a big fan, I think they’ve got the whole balance right,” Coleen continued.

“Am I creeping enough about Strictly?” she added, heavily implying she would love to join the upcoming 2025 series.

While no Strictly lineup has been confirmed for this year, former Corrie star Helen Flanagan exclusively revealed to ED! that she would love to join after previously turning the show down.

