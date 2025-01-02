Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott have called it quits on their relationship of five years, according to reports.

But while their break-up may have come as a shock to fans – especially after Sam called Zara his “forever” a few days ago – was the writing on the wall for the pair following her old infidelity?

Surprisingly, Sam seemed unbothered by his split from Zara when he took to Instagram yesterday (January 1) and declared 2025 is going to be “amazing”.

And reports have now surfaced suggesting hiccups in their relationship were evident, especially in the months leading to their split…

Sam and Zara didn’t hint at issues in their relationship (Credit: Splash News)

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott’s relationship timeline

The Made in Chelsea star and Love Island alum met on Instagram in 2019. In May of that year, Sam and Zara confirmed they were an item with loved-up pictures on social media.

Sam, head over heels in love with Zara, told Celebs Go Dating coach Paul C Brunson that he wanted to “propose by the end of the year”.

However, they were rocked by a sudden split in August 2020, after Zara confessed that she had cheated on her boyfriend – and told the world during an episode of Made in Chelsea. An embarrassed Sam swiftly ended things during a dramatic showdown.

Who did Zara cheat with?

According to The Sun, Zara cheated with music industry boss Brahim Fouradi, six months into her romance with Sam. It reportedly happened during her stint on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019. And the cheating occurred more than once.

A source claimed to the newspaper: “She was spending increasing amounts of time with him backstage, and hanging around after hours. [Sam’s] devastated about how things have turned out.”

ED! contacted Zara’s reps for comment at the time.

Grovelling apology

She later wrote a long apology to Sam on Instagram, calling herself “selfish” for cheating on him and begging for his forgiveness.

Zara wrote: “I don’t condone being unfaithful and I made a huge mistake at a time in my life where I was hugely selfish and immature. I believe I have learnt so much from my mistake.

“I want to apologise to my Sam for everything I have put him through, for the pain, the embarrassment, the anger and the hurt.”

They got back together

Their relationship soon became the centre of social media discussion as fans took sides. Supporting Zara, some said her honest confession deserved another chance, while others thought Sam was better off without her.

The couple then took everyone by surprise by patching things up. And Sam was seen taking Zara back in the final episode of that season of Made in Chelsea.

As if to prove her love, Zara even got a tattoo for Sam. She posted a picture of her left foot depicting a tiny moon with a star over it. “I love you more than the moon and the stars,” Zara wrote.

Zara couldn’t greet Sam on the bridge when he was crowned the King of the Jungle so she met him at Heathrow (Credit: Splash News)

All signs Sam and Zara’s relationship was destined to end

Although it appeared as if Sam and Zara were going strong, reports speculated trouble in their relationship.

The duo gushed about each other on social media, but they reportedly weren’t getting to spend special occasions together.

This happened when Sam entered the Australian jungle for I’m A Celebrity in 2023 and Zara took part in Strictly. Sadly, she didn’t greet him on the bridge after he was crowned King of the Jungle.

‘Heated argument’ pics

In June 2024, the couple were in news again, when a picture capturing Sam and Zara in a “heated argument” surfaced online. Sam was seen with his back facing the camera, while Zara pointed her finger at him, speaking intently.

Zara reposted the picture in question and commented: “Why did this make me laugh so much btw?” She then shared her exact conversation with her boyfriend.

She said she told Sam after he took part in Soccer Aid: “Stop saying you should have scored!!!! You did your best and that’s all that matters!! You need to stop doubting yourself!!

“It looks like we are having an argument but I’m actually telling him positive affirmations in a very passionate manner,” she clarified.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)

Last social media post together

Sam and Zara’s busy schedules meant they couldn’t spend much time together. Zara didn’t fly down to Australia to see Sam when he did I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off show, Unpacked.

She said she was occupied with a BBC documentary about stalking in London, and Sam worked till 1am in the jungle in a closed studio.

Zara told her Instagram followers: “I am working with some amazing women. It wouldn’t feel right, and I wouldn’t want to just pull out of filming and let everyone down, especially the brave women who have come forward to share their stories with me.

“Secondly; Sam has to get up for work at 1am every day, it’s a closed set so I wouldn’t be able to go to work with him. I’d just be sat at the hotel while he’s working.”

However, Zara spent her birthday with Sam on December 15, 2024, and he even gushed about his lady in a cute Instagram picture.

Calling her his ” best friend and soul mate”, Sam joked Zara is “stuck with me forever”. He wrote: “Happy birthday. I love you so much, and wow, have I missed you over the past month! Here’s to another amazing year with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Thompson (@samthompsonuk)

Sam and Zara did not celebrate Christmas together

While Sam’s post made it look like as if their relationship was headed in the right direction, they reportedly spent holidays separately. The Made in Chelsea star is said to have spent Christmas volunteering for a charity. Zara stayed in Essex with her family.

They didn’t spend New Year’s Eve together either. Sam was with his ex-Made In Chelsea co-stars at London’s Kensington Roof Gardens. Zara appears to have stayed home and rung in the New Year at home with her cats.

Commenting on their split, a source alleged to Mail Online: “‘Sam and Zara have ended their relationship. It’s been an incredibly difficult decision for them to part ways. They still care and have a lot of love for each other.”

Read more: Sam Thompson supported by ‘proud’ girlfriend Zara McDermott after ‘best year of his life’

So, what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.