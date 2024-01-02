Sam Thompson supported by ‘proud’ girlfriend Zara McDermott after ‘best year of his life’

Sam Thompson has been showered with support from his followers and girlfriend Zara McDermott after he posts an emotional message to see out an incredible year.

2023 saw Sam land a job as part of the Love Island team and achieve his dream of starring on – and winning – I’m A Celebrity.

And one person who is more proud of the Made In Chelsea favourite than others is, of course, his girlfriend Zara.

In a video posted to Instagram, Sam shared his highlights from 2023, from working on Love Island’s Aftersun, to clips from his podcast with Pete Wicks and, of course, being crowned King of the Jungle.

Sam Thompson: King of 2023

Sam addressed his followers: “2023, the year dreams came true. The best year of my life.

“I just want to come on here and say thank you and I love you. We’ve only just begun. 2024, let’s go!”

In the post’s lengthy caption, Sam added: “It’s been some year!

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t tired, but when you are enjoying every second then it’s just the best feeling.

Zara McDermott says she is ‘so proud’ of boyfriend Sam (Credit: YouTube)

“The constant in all of that has been my digital family.

“We’ve been together annoying Pete or my sister for years and it’s always the place I come back to whenever I feel low.

“Thank you for making this the best year of my life, I LOVE YOU.”

Support for Sam after incredible year

Amongst the many comments from friends and fans was one from Zara, who simply wrote: “So proud of you.”

Additionally, Fleur East wrote: “Big love always Sam!! Go and smash it this year!!”

Sam was crowned King of the Jungle last month (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, one fan posted: “Can’t wait to see what you do this year Sam. You’re amazing and should be so proud of yourself. Never stop being you!”

And a final fan commented: “Just being you is enough for your beautiful Zara, Pete…and all of us.

“Go get 2024 and enjoy as many days as you possibly can, and we’ll enjoy with you.”

