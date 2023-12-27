Sam Thompson sparks rumours he’s proposed to girlfriend Zara McDermott as she hides hands in festive pic

I’m A Celebrity winner Sam Thompson has sparked engagement rumours after posting a sweet Christmas picture with girlfriend Zara McDermott.

Sam, 31, and Zara, 27, who have been dating since 2019, shared some sweet pictures on their Instagram as they posed in front of their Christmas tree.

But fans weren’t looking at their tinsel and baubles. Instead, they focused on the fact that Zara appeared to be hiding her hand and her ring finger. As a result, some have decided Sam might have proposed.

Has Sam Thompson popped the question to girlfriend Zara McDermott?

Taking to Instagram, Sam shared the snap of the happy couple, as he wrote: “Beautiful day with a beautiful person.”

However, some fans couldn’t help but question if Zara is engaged to Sam, as one fan wrote: “Was absolutely certain this was an engagement announcement for a second.”

A second commented: “Ring finger is hidden so maybe they’re just not announcing it yet.” A third added: “Merry Christmas – wedding time guys.”

“Her ring finger is covered by her hand,” said a fourth. “Where’s her ring,” a fifth penned. Another added: “Hope to hear engagement news from these two soon.”

Why Zara didn’t meet Sam on I’m A Celeb bridge

Sam and Zara have been together for four years, but after he won this year’s I’m A Celebrity, best friend Pete Wicks met him on the bridge.

Zara, who was signed up to Strictly Come Dancing at the same time as Sam’s jungle stint, told Hits Radio host Fleur East: “When I left Strictly I was like: ‘Shall I pack my case?’ and he went: ‘Oh no it’s already been arranged, Pete is coming!’ When I suggested maybe Pete and I could both go, he said: ‘No, just Pete!'” She then joked: “You know what? It’s fine, absolutely fine.”

She added: “I’ve got all the time in the world to live with him and see him.”

Soon after, in a separate Instagram post, she explained to fans: “Pete is going [to Australia]. We’ve had a few laughs and jokes about this. But in all seriousness, Sam thought I was still going to be in Strictly (bless him, the optimism), so Pete cleared his whole diary for 2/3 weeks to be there.”

This comes after Pete Wicks admitted he “nearly died” after Sam’s I’m A Celebrity exit.

